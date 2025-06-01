The Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs split the first two games of their series, with Cincinnati prevailing 6-2 Friday and Chicago winning 2-0 Saturday. The two National League Central foes will face off in the series decider Sunday afternoon at 2:20 p.m. ET from Wrigley Field. The Cubs will also look to take over the NL's best record as they're currently tied at 36-22 with the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Reds, meanwhile, are fourth in the NL Central at 29-30.

If you're interested in MLB betting and want to make Reds-Cubs picks or play MLB player props, check out the latest MLB odds and predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

Can Chicago's pitching continue to roll after the Cubs combined to allow just one hit against the Reds Saturday? Jameson Taillon hopes so, as the Cubs righty has gone 4-3 with a 3.86 ERA so far this campaign. That ERA, however, drops down to 2.67 in his home outings, including allowing just one run in his last home start against the Colorado Rockies. The Reds will counter with Nick Martinez, who is 3-5 with a 3.48 ERA. At FanDuel Sportsbook, Taillon's strikeout prop is 5.5 with the Under favored at -150 while Martinez's is at 4.5 with his Under also favored at -150.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is in the midst of a breakout campaign and currently has the third-shortest NL MVP odds at +1100. Crow-Armstrong leads the Cubs with 15 home runs but actually has the fourth-lowest odds of any Chicago player (and fifth overall) to leave the yard this afternoon at +600. Kyle Tucker and Seiya Suzuki are both sitting at +500 to homer, while Ian Happ is fourth at +560. Reds star Elly De La Cruz has the third-lowest odds to homer in this contest at +520.

The Cubs are -160 home favorites (wager $160 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Reds are +135 underdogs (wager $100 to win $135) to take two of three in this series. The total is at 7.5 runs, with the Under slightly favored at -114.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Sunday's Reds-Cubs game.

CINCINNATI REDS at CHICAGO CUBS | 6/1 | 2:20 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Cubs -160

Chicago wins in 60% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Reds +1.5 (-162)

Cincinnati covers in 63% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 7.5 (-106)

The Over hits in 68.4% of simulations

Projected score: Cubs 5.1, Reds 4.5