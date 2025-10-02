A spot in the American League Division Series is at stake when the Cleveland Guardians host the Detroit Tigers on Thursday in Game 3 of their AL Wild Card Series at Progressive Field. The Guardians posted a 6-1 victory on Wednesday after dropping a 2-1 decision to the Tigers in the opener, setting up a decisive third contest between the AL Central rivals that will determine who faces the Seattle Mariners in the next round.

Cleveland took an early lead in Game 2 as George Valera belted a one-out solo homer in the first inning and rallied for five runs in the eighth, with Brayan Rocchio's solo blast snapping a 1-1 tie. Daniel Schneemann delivered an RBI double to make it 3-1, and Bo Naylor launched a three-run shot to give the Guardians a five-run advantage before Cade Smith got Dillon Dingler to line out with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth to seal the win.

Detroit sends Jack Flaherty (8-15, 4.64 ERA) to the mound in Game 3, while Cleveland counters with Slade Cecconi (7-7, 4.30). First pitch at Progressive Field is set for 3:08 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised nationally on ABC.

Flaherty, who helped the Los Angeles Dodgers to the World Series championship last season, will be facing Cleveland for a third consecutive time. The 29-year-old right-hander allowed just one run over five innings against the Guardians on Sept. 17 but yielded three across 4 1/3 frames a week later. Flaherty took the loss in both of those outings, as well as in his turn versus Cleveland on May 22 in which he gave up three runs in 6 2/3 innings, but he registered 18 strikeouts over 16 frames in the three starts.

Cecconi faced the Tigers twice during the regular season, earning a victory at Detroit on May 23 after allowing just one run and striking out six batters over six innings but taking the loss at home on July 4 despite giving up only two runs and registering five strikeouts across six frames. The 26-year-old righty struck out three while lasting just four innings against the Texas Rangers is his final regular-season start last Friday.

Detroit's Riley Greene and Cleveland's Jose Ramirez are +400 co-favorites to go deep at FanDuel Sportsbook. They are followed by Kerry Carpenter of the Tigers (+450), Kyle Manzardo of the Guardians (+460), Detroit's Spencer Torkelson (+500) and Naylor (+500).

DETROIT TIGERS at CLEVELAND GUARDIANS | 10/2 | 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC

Money line

Pick: Guardians -129

Cleveland wins in 53% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Guardians -1.5 (+174)

Cleveland covers in 71% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 7 (-121)

The Over hits in 49.4% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Projected score: Guardians 4.0, Tigers 3.9