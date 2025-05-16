MLB fans know that if the Chicago Cubs are home on Friday, there will be a matinee at Wrigley Field. This time there will be some extra spice, as the cross-town rival Chicago White Sox visit the Friendly Confines to kick off Friday's 15-game slate. The two teams are quite a contrast, with the Sox coming in at 14-30 and the Cubs leading the NL Central at 25-19. First pitch is scheduled for 2:20 ET.

A pair of rookies are set to toe the rubber. The Sox will start Shane Smith, who has been quite a pleasant surprise for the downtrodden Pale Hose. The right-hander is 1-2 with a sparkling 2.08 ERA after eight starts and looks likely to be the team's representative at the All-Star Game. The Cubs will counter with Cade Horton, who will be making his first MLB start after his prior outing came behind an opener. Horton did not fare well, surrendering 3 runs in four innings, but the righty is one of the better pitching prospects in the sport.

Both starters are set at over/under 4.5 strikeouts at FanDuel Sportsbook. Smith's Over is +122 and his Under is -156, while Horton's Over is -134 and his Under is +106.

Cubs star Kyle Tucker has the shortest odds to hit a home run at +240, followed by outfielder Seiya Suzuki at +255 and first baseman Michael Busch at +285. The White Sox players with the shortest odds to go deep are first baseman Andrew Vaughn at +290 and outfielder Luis Robert at +300.

The Cubs are -230 favorites (wager $230 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds. The White Sox are +187 (wager $100 to win $187) underdogs. The total is 11.5 runs, with the Over at -113 and Under at -107.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections and MLB picks for Friday's Cubs-White Sox game.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX at CHICAGO CUBS | 5/16 | 2:20 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Cubs -230

The Cubs win in 68% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: White Sox +1.5 (-106)

The Sox cover in 58% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Under 11.5 (-107)

The Under hits in 81.9% of simulations

Projected score: Cubs 4.8, White Sox 3.7