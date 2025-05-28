The New York Yankees are the hottest team in the American League right now, having won eight of their last 10 games, and they can complete a sweep of the Los Angeles Angels with a win Wednesday night. First pitch between these two AL teams is set for 9:38 p.m. ET, and Yusei Kikuchi gets the start for the Angels while the Yankees send Clarke Schmidt to the hill. If you're interested in MLB betting and want to make Yankees-Angels picks or wager on MLB player props, you need to see the latest MLB odds and predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

Kikuchi has been a bright spot for an Angels team that, despite a recent eight-game winning streak, finds itself in fourth place in the AL West at 25-29 and 5.5 games behind the first-place Seattle Mariners. Kikuchi has a 1-4 record, but his ERA is 3.17, and he has 54 strikeouts in 59.2 innings. Schmidt was stellar across 16 starts for the Yankees last year with a 2.85 ERA, but he's regressed a bit thus far in 2025 with a 4.58 ERA in seven starts as he's seen his strikeouts per 9 decrease and his walks per 9 increase. Kikuchi's strikeouts prop line at DraftKings Sportsbook is 5.5, with the Over at -125 and Under at -105, while Schmidt's line is 6.5, with the Over at +105 and Under at -140.

To the surprise of no one, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who leads MLB in nearly every offensive category and is third in home runs with 18, has the shortest odds at DraftKings to homer in Wednesday's Yankees-Angels game at +180. Judge has two career home runs off Kikuchi in 31 plate appearances. His teammate, former MVP Paul Goldschmidt, has the second-shortest odds to go yard at +400, and breakout star Ben Rice is third at +425. Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe, who has the second-most home runs among MLB catchers at 14, is tied with Rice at +425, and fellow L.A. hitters Zach Neto and Taylor Ward are both priced at +450.

The Yankees are -161 favorites (wager $161 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the Angels are +136 underdogs (wager $100 to win $136) at home. The total is 9 runs. You can get the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Yankees-Angels, at SportsLine.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Yankees-Angels on Wednesday.

NEW YORK YANKEES at LOS ANGELES ANGELS | 5/28 | 9:38 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Yankees -161

New York wins in 70% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Yankees -1.5 (+100)

New York covers in 53% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 9 (-101)

The Over hits in 51.4% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 6, Angels 4