The two biggest teams in MLB collide as the New York Yankees visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday for the opening game of a three-game series. The series is a rematch of last year's World Series, won by Los Angeles in five games. All eyes in the baseball world will be on Dodger Stadium as some of the sport's biggest stars take the field. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET, and the game will be shown on Apple TV+.

If you're interested in MLB betting and want to make Yankees-Dodgers picks or play MLB player props, check out the latest MLB odds and the predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

Max Fried (7-0, 1.29 ERA) gets the start for the Yankees. The lefty ace has been a huge addition for New York, which lost Gerrit Cole to season-ending surgery in the spring. Fried was meant to partner with Cole, but he's filled the Cy Young Award-winner's shoes with aplomb and helped stabilize the rotation. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Fried is set at over/under 4.5 strikeouts, with the Over priced -155 and the Under at +120. The model likes the Over, rating it 4.5/5 stars.

Los Angeles counters with Tony Gonsolin (2-1, 4.68). The veteran right-hander got a late start to the season after missing all of 2024 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He hasn't looked wholly sharp just yet, but his strikeout rate has notably spiked in limited action. He took a loss in his last outing, during which he gave up four runs in five innings to the New York Mets. DraftKings lists his strikeout total for Friday at 4.5, with the Over at -125 and the Under at -105. The model likes the Over, rating it 4/5 stars.

AL MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge is the favorite to hit a home run, with a shockingly low price of +135. He's followed by Shohei Ohtani (+300), Cody Bellinger (+350), Paul Goldschmidt (+370), Trent Grisham (+370) and Teoscar Hernandez (+390).

The Yankees are -130 road favorites (wager $130 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the Dodgers are +112 home underdogs (wager $100 to win $112). The total is 9 runs. You can get the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Yankees-Dodgers, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Friday's Yankees-Dodgers game.

NEW YORK YANKEES at LOS ANGELES DODGERS | 5/30 | 10:10 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Dodgers +112

Los Angeles wins in 49% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Dodgers +1.5 (-147)

Los Angeles covers in 65% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 9 (-109)

The Over hits in 46.2% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 4.9, Dodgers 4.6