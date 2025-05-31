The Los Angeles Dodgers were rare home underdogs in the first game of their series against the New York Yankees on Friday night. The Dodgers, however, won 8-5 as they were powered by a pair of Shohei Ohtani home runs off of Yankees ace Max Fried. Now the two powerhouses square off again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET, with the game being televised on FOX.

If you're interested in MLB betting and want to make Yankees-Dodgers picks or play MLB player props, check out the latest MLB odds and the predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

Will Warren gets the nod for New York, while Los Angeles will be sending out Landon Knack. Warren is 3-2 with a 4.09 ERA on the season, but he's pitched much better in the month of May. In five May outings, his ERA is 2.70 and he's struck out 41 batters in 26 and 2/3 innings. On the other side, Knack is 2-2 with a 5.22 ERA. At FanDuel Sportsbook, Warren's strikeout prop is at 5.5 with the Under favored at -154 and the Over priced at +116. Meanwhile, Knack's is 4.5 with the Over at -108 and the Under residing at -118.

So the big question—who has shorter home run odds for Saturday between Ohtani and Aaron Judge? The answer would be the Yankees slugger at +144, who is just edging out Ohtani at +182. The two superstars each homered in the first inning on Friday night, and a parlay of them both homering again on Saturday is +482 at FanDuel. The player with the third-shortest odds to go yard here isn't as obvious: Trent Grisham at +300.

The Dodgers are -123 home favorites (wager $123 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the Yankees are +104 underdogs (wager $100 to win $104). The total is 9.5 runs, with the Over favored at -121 after it opened at -104. You can get the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Yankees-Dodgers, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Saturday's Yankees-Dodgers game.

NEW YORK YANKEES at LOS ANGELES DODGERS | 5/31 | 7:15 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Dodgers -123

Los Angeles wins in 55% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Dodgers +1.5 (-185)

Los Angeles covers in 68% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 9.5 (-121)

The Over hits in 50.5% of simulations

Projected score: Dodgers 5.0, Yankees 4.9