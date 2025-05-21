Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees (28-19) face a stern test Wednesday when Jacob deGrom takes the hill for the Texas Rangers (25-24) in the Bronx. New York leads the AL in runs scored, but the two-time Cy Young Award winner will be up to the task of keeping the Bombers off the basepaths. First pitch at Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. If you're interested in MLB betting and want to make Yankees-Rangers picks at some of the top sportsbooks, check out the latest odds and best bets from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates each MLB game 10,000 times.

In a contrast of styles from the flamethrowing deGrom, Ryan Yarborough gets the ball for the Yankees. Forced into the rotation due to injuries and the release of Carlos Carrasco, the soft-tossing southpaw has allowed three runs in two starts after making his first eight appearances in relief. Overall, he's 1-0 with a 3.70 ERA. As for deGrom, he's 4-1 with a 2.29 ERA. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Yarborough is set at 3.5 strikeouts (Over +140, Under -185) while deGrom is set at 6.5 (Over -115, Under -115).

Judge is the favorite to hit a home run at +275, followed by Rangers outfielders Adolis Garcia (+475) and Wyatt Langford (+500). Yankees first baseman Ben Rice, Rangers first baseman Jake Burger and Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham are each +550 to go deep.

The Yankees are -115 home favorites (wager $115 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Rangers are -104 (wager $104 to win $100) underdogs. The total comes in at 7.5. You can get the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Yankees-Rangers, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Yankees-Rangers Wednesday.

TEXAS RANGERS at NEW YORK YANKEES | 5/21 | 7:05 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Yankees -115

New York wins in 66% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Yankees +1.5 (-191)

New York covers in 79% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 7.5 (-115)

The Over hits in 62.2% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 5.0, Rangers 4.0