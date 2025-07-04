Things have been rough for both of New York's baseball teams over the last month, and both the Yankees and Mets will now try to right the ship against one another as the Subway Series is renewed on July 4. Aaron Judge and the Yankees have lost 14 of their last 20 games and were just swept in four games by the Toronto Blue Jays, conceding first place in the AL East to their rivals north of the border in the process. Francisco Lindor and the Mets, however, just took two of three from the Milwaukee Brewers, and former Yankee Juan Soto was named National League Player of the Month for June.

First pitch for Friday is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET, and the game will be shown nationally on MLB Network.

For sports fans interested in MLB betting and looking to get the latest Yankees vs. Mets odds, MLB player props and best MLB bets today, here's what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say about Friday's contest.

Marcus Stroman gets the ball for the Yankees. A former Met, Stroman was knocked around in his first three starts of the campaign before landing on the injured list. He returned on Sunday and notched a victory over the Athletics with five innings of one-run ball. The right-hander is set at over/under 3.5 strikeouts at FanDuel Sportsbook, with the Over priced +114 and the Under at -146. The model rates the Over 4 stars out of 5, as it projects Stroman to notch 3.8 punchouts.

The Mets have not officially announced a starting pitcher. Paul Blackburn was originally slated to start, but he was placed on the IL on Thursday amid a flurry of pitching injuries in Queens. Justin Hagenman, who was one of the pitchers called up to fill the voids on the roster, could be a option to handle at least the first few innings of the game.

Judge is the favorite at FanDuel to hit a home run at +186. Giancarlo Stanton is next at +330, followed by Pete Alonso (+350), Trent Grisham (+360), Jazz Chisholm (+400), Soto (+420) and Lindor (+450).

The Mets are -124 favorites (wager $124 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Yankees are +104 underdogs (wager $100 to win $104). The total is set at 9.5. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Yankees vs. Mets, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Yankees vs. Mets on Friday.

NEW YORK YANKEES at NEW YORK METS | 7/4 | 3:10 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Yankees +104

The Yankees win in 58% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Mets -1.5 (+163)

The Mets cover in 58% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 9.5 (-103)

The Over hits in 55.3% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 5.7, Mets 4.8