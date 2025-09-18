The New York Yankees look to maintain their advantage at the top of the AL Wild Card standings when they begin a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, Sept. 18. The Yankees have a two-game lead over the Mariners in the Wild Card race, and they also have an outside chance of catching the Blue Jays in the AL East. Toronto is up four games on New York. First pitch for Thursday's contest is set for 7:15 p.m. ET on FOX.

If you're looking to get into MLB betting and want the latest Yankees vs. Orioles odds, projections and player props, be sure to check out the SportsLine Inside the Lines team model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

New York will send ace Max Fried (17-5, 3.03 ERA) to the bump to open this series. Fried has won his last four starts, most recently dealing 5.1 innings against the Red Sox. Though he allowed nine hits, he only gave up two runs in a 5-3 New York victory. Baltimore is countering with Cade Povich (3-7, 5.05 ERA), who pitched 5.2 innings in a no-decision against the Pirates in his last start.

BetMGM has set both pitcher's strikeouts prop line at 5.5. Fried is favored to go Over (-160) while Povich is expected to go Under (-140). The SportsLine's Inside the Lines team model is backing the Over for both players, projecting Fried to hit 6.1 punchouts and Povich to log 5.5.

Aaron Judge (+220) and Giancarlo Stanton (+290) are the favorites to leave the park at BetMGM, followed by Austin Wells (+450) and Cody Bellinger (+475).

The Yankees are -206 favorites (wager $206 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Orioles are +173 (wager $100 to win $173) underdogs. The total for runs scored is at 9. You can find the latest model projections and expert picks for Yankees vs. Orioles at SportsLine.

NEW YORK YANKEES vs. BALTIMORE ORIOLES | 9/18 | 7:15 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Orioles +173

Baltimore wins in 38% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Orioles +1.5 (+108)

Baltimore covers in 55% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 9

The Over hits in 48.6% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 5.6, Orioles 4.3