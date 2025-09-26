After a sweep of the Chicago White Sox, the New York Yankees are tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the AL East, but would be a wild card team in the MLB playoffs due to a tiebreaker. That means the final series of the regular season -- a three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles -- is of utmost importance to New York. The Jays, who have lost six of their last 10 games, host the Tampa Bay Rays this weekend. Another sweep is surely the Yankees' goal. First pitch for Friday's contest in the Bronx is set for 7:05 p.m. ET, and the game will be shown nationally on MLB Network.

If you're looking to get into MLB betting and want the latest Yankees vs. Orioles odds, projections and player props, be sure to check out the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

Rookie right-hander Will Warren (8-8. 4.35 ERA) gets the start for the Yankees. Likely to be relegated to the bullpen during the playoffs, Warren took a hard-luck loss against these same Orioles in his last start after giving up three runs (just one earned) in 5 1/3 innings. He'll be opposed by Trevor Rogers (9-2, 1.35). The left-hander has only pitched 106 2/3 innings, but has arguably been the best starter in baseball since he made his season debut in late May. He was superb against the Yankees last week, blanking New York for six innings while striking out seven and allowing just one hit.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, Warren is set at over/under 4.5 strikeouts (Over -162, Under +124) while Rogers is set at 5.5 strikeouts (Over +108, Under -140). The SportsLine model doesn't have a strong lean on the strikeout props, but it rates Rogers Over 15.5 outs recorded 5 stars out of 5, as it estimates Rogers to generate 18.2 outs.

Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is, unsurprisingly, the favorite to hit a home run at FanDuel at +162. He's followed by Giancarlo Stanton (+200), Tyler O'Neill (+350), Ben Rice (+420), Paul Goldschmidt (+420), Gunnar Henderson (+440), Jordan Westburg (+470) and Trent Grisham (+500).

Check out the model's plays for Yankees vs. Orioles on Friday.

BALTIMORE ORIOLES at NEW YORK YANKEES | 9/26 | 7:05 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Yankees -153

New York wins in 61% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Orioles +1.5 (-168)

Baltimore covers in 61% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8 (-115)

The Over hits in 58.2% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 5.1, Orioles 4.4