The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox complete their three-game series when the two sides meet on Sunday Night Baseball on Sunday, Sept. 14. First pitch on ESPN is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Red Sox are going for a series sweep, but the Yankees will still have the edge in the AL Wild Card standings even if they lose Sunday's game. New York is 2.5 games up on Boston for the first wild card spot, while the Red Sox and Astros enter Sunday's action two games ahead of the Rangers in the wild card race.

Those interested in MLB betting can get the latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds, projections and picks from the SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 25 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 34-25 on top-rated MLB money-line picks.

Will Warren (8-6, 4.22 ERA) gets the nod for the Yankees in this series finale. He's coming off a no decision against the Tigers, where he gave up two runs in six innings in what ended up being a 12-2 loss for New York. Warren has been roughed up in both of his starts against Boston this season. He won the first start but gave up four runs in 5.1 innings. In his second outing, he gave up five runs in four innings of work. The Red Sox have ace pitcher Garrett Crochet (15-5, 2.57 ERA) on the bump in this one. Crochet fanned 10 hitters in seven scoreless innings in his last start against the Athletics. Boston has won all three of his starts against the Yankees this season, and Crochet gave up just one run and struck out 11 in his most recent appearance against New York. He has 37 strikeouts across the three starts against the Yankees.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Crochet's strikeouts prop set at 8.5 (Over +120, Under -153) while Warren's line is 4.5 (Over -131, Under +103. The model is backing the Under for Crochet at 7.5 on the consensus line, projecting the Red Sox ace for 7.1 strikeouts for a 4-star rating. It likes the Over for Warren, projecting the Yankees starter at 5.5 strikeouts on Sunday for a 4.5-star rating.

Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge (+253) and Giancarlo Stanton (+360) are the favorites at DraftKings to go yard on Sunday, followed by Red Sox infielders Alex Bregman (+532) and Trevor Story (+565). New York first baseman Paul Goldschmidt rounds out the top five at +598.

The Red Sox are -155 favorites on the money line (wager $155 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine Inside the Lines team model projections, while the Yankees are +130 underdogs (wager $100 to win $130). The total sits at 7.5 after opening at 8. You can find the model's latest projections and expert picks for Yankees vs. Red Sox at SportsLine.

Here are the Inside the Lines team's model projections for Yankees vs. Red Sox on Sunday:

NEW YORK YANKEES vs. BOSTON RED SOX | 9/14 | 7 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Yankees +130

New York wins in 53% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Yankees +1.5 (-168)

New York covers in 73% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 7.5

The Over hits in 64.6% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 5.4, Red Sox 4.9