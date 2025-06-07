One of baseball's biggest rivalries delivered the goods on Friday night, as the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox played a 9-6 barnburner in the Bronx. The second game of the series should be just as good, as the blistering offense New York (39-23) will have to contend with Boston (30-35) ace Garrett Crochet. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35, and the game will be broadcast nationally on FOX.

If you're interested in MLB betting and want to see what the best bets for Yankees-Red Sox are or are interested in MLB player props at the top betting sites, check out the latest MLB odds and the SportsLine Projection Model's top plays.

Crochet (5-4, 1.98 ERA) has been everything Boston could have asked for in his first season in a Red Sox uniform. Traded to Beantown after a breakout 2024 campaign with the White Sox, the left-hander has been one of the bright spots of what's been a disappointing season in Boston. FanDuel Sportsbook has Crochet at over/under 7.5 strikeouts, with the Over priced at -136 and the Under at +102. The model rates the Under 4 stars out of 5, as it projects the Boston ace for 6.9 Ks.

New York counters with Ryan Yarbrough (3-0, 2.83). The veteran left-hander has been a blessing for New York. He opened the season in relief before moving into the rotation, where he's been effective despite a lack of velocity. An archetypal crafty lefty, Yarbrough has far exceeded expectations in pinstripes. FanDuel sets him at O/U 4.5 strikeouts, with the Over at -150 and the Under at +118. The model is high on the Under, rating it 4.5 out of 5 stars, as it projects 3.7 punchouts for Yarbrough.

American League MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge is the +285 favorite to hit a home run. He's followed by Rafael Devers (+430), Trevor Story (+560), Paul Goldschmidt (+600), Rob Refsnyder (+630) and Jasson Dominguez (+630).

The Yankees and Red Sox are both -110 on the money line (wager $110 to win $100). The total comes in at 7.5. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Yankees-Red Sox, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Saturday's Yankees-Red Sox game:

BOSTON RED SOX at NEW YORK YANKEES | 6/7 | 7:35 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Yankees -110

New York wins in 60% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Yankees +1.5 (-186)

New York covers in 73% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 7.5 (-110)

The Over hits in 64.5% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 5.4, Red Sox 4.9