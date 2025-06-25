The Cincinnati Reds enter Wednesday's contest against the New York Yankees on a three-game winning streak, highlighted by a walkoff single in the 11th inning on Tuesday from Gavin Lux to give the hosts the edge in this series. The Yankees have now dropped two in a row and have lost nine of their last 12. They have seen their lead in the AL East trimmed to just one game. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET on MLB Network, with the game also being available on Prime Video.

Sports fans interested in MLB betting can see the latest Yankees vs. Reds odds, predictions and prop picks from the SportsLine Projection Model before locking in wagers for Wednesday's contest.

If New York wants to get back on track, having ace Max Fried (9-2, 2.05 ERA) on the mound is a good place to start. Fried didn't get much run support in his last two starts but he's been everything the Yankees wanted when they signed him to a eight-year, $218 million contract. His strikeouts line is set at 5.5 Wednesday (Over -150, Under +115) and the SportsLine model is backing the Over, though it's only a 2.5-star play. Fried has topped this strikeout line in three of his last four appearances.

The Reds are sending Brady Singer (7-5, 4.13) to the bump. He's gone five innings or more in each of his last seven starts, allowing three runs or fewer each time. Singer has only allowed one run in each of his last two starts. His strikeouts line is 4.5 (Over -150, Under +115) and the model is backing the Over here as well, giving this prop 3.5 stars.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is +175 to go yard, though teammate Ben Rice is close behind on the DraftKings Sportsbook home run odds board at +185. Giancarlo Stanton, who recently returned from injury, has yet to hit a home run this season. He's +205 to go deep Wednesday. On the Cincinnati side, star shortstop Elly De La Cruz is the favorite to homer at +425.

The Yankees are -213 favorites (wager $213 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Reds are +175 (wager $100 to win $175) home underdogs. The total comes in at 9.5. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Yankees-Reds, only at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Yankees vs. Reds on Wednesday, June 25.

NEW YORK YANKEES at CINCINNATI REDS | 6/25 | 7:10 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Reds +175

Cincinnati wins in 42% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Reds +1.5 (+115)

Cincinnati covers in 59% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Under 9.5

The Under hits in 54.6% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 5.2, Reds 4.3