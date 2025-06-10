After dropping two of three at home to the Boston Red Sox, the New York Yankees fly west to visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. New York ace Max Fried will be tasked with righting the ship after the Yankees allowed an astonishing 27 runs over the course of the Boston series. The Royals, meanwhile, also lost their weekend series with the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET, and the game will be shown nationally on TBS.

If you're interested in MLB betting and want to check out the best bets for Yankees-Royals, or are interested in MLB player props at the top betting sites, check out the latest MLB odds and the SportsLine Projection Model's top plays.

Fried (8-1, 1.78 ERA) has been brilliant in his first year in pinstripes. The veteran has filled the void left by Gerrit Cole's injury with aplomb, putting himself squarely in the American League Cy Young Award race. Fried has been more hittbale away from the Bronx, but his 2.15 road ERA isn't exactly cause for concern. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Fried is set at over/under 4.5 strikeouts, with the Over priced -150 and the Under at +115. The SportsLine Projection Model likes the Over, rating it 4.5 stars out of 5. The model projects Fried to notch 5.8 Ks.

Rookie Noah Cameron (2-1, 0.85 ERA) gets the ball for Kansas City. Just 31 2/3 innings into his big-league career, Cameron has generated brilliant results, although a low strikeout rate (16%) and an average fastball velocity just over 91 mph hints regression may be coming. The Yankees lineup will be the southpaw's toughest assignment yet. He blanked the Cardinals over six innings of work in his last outing. DraftKings has Cameron set at O/U 3.5 strikeouts, with the Over at -135 and the Under at +130. The model rates the Over 4.5 stars out of 5, projecting the rookie for 5 punchouts.

Aaron Judge is naturally the favorite to hit a home run at just +165. He's followed by Paul Goldschmidt (+350), Ben Rice (+425), Jasson Dominguez (+500), Anthony Volpe (+550) and Royals superstar Bobby Witt (+550).

The Yankees are -202 favorites (wager $202 to win $100) on the money line according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Royals are +167 (wager $100 to win $167) underdogs. The total comes in at 8.5. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Yankees-Royals, at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Tuesday's Yankees-Royals game:

NEW YORK YANKEES at KANSAS CITY ROYALS | 6/10 | 7:40 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Yankees -202

New York wins in 66% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Royals +1.5 (+104)

Kansas City covers in 52% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5 (-111)

The Over hits in 50.5% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 5.2, Royals 3.7