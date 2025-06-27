The 2025 MLB season is at its midway point as the contenders are starting separating themselves from the pretenders, who have started to lose ground in division and Wild Card races. Friday features 15 games as all 30 teams are in action, and as such, that means there are plenty of MLB props and MLB betting opportunities to be had for bettors. It can be tricky to pinpoint which MLB hitter props to target on any given day, especially with the peaks and valleys of a 162-game season and how things change so drastically day in and day out. One thing that can help with identifying the best MLB player props at top sportsbooks is targeting historical data between hitters and their opponent's starting pitcher. Some pitchers dominate opposing hitters, while some hitters have a pitcher's number. Those are what we focus on here, as we've targeted six hitters who have great career numbers and trends against today's opposing starting pitcher. We'll also identify some specific props for each player to target at FanDuel and DraftKings, such as home run odds, hits and total bases props.

Here are six hitters to look at before making any MLB props on Friday. As always, make sure to monitor lineups for injuries, off days, late scratches and, of course, keep an eye out for inclement weather.

Jarren Duran props vs. Jose Berrios: 7:10 p.m. ET

Duran was one of baseball's breakout stars last season, finishing 2024 with an 8.4 bWAR for an underperforming Red Sox team en route to an eighth-place finish in AL MVP voting. The young outfielder hasn't matched that level of play in 2025, however, entering Friday with a .711 OPS as the Red Sox are under .500. Sometimes a batter just needs a good "get-right" spot to get rolling. If that's the case, there's no better time for Duran to get hot than Friday when he faces Berrios and the Blue Jays.

Simply put, Duran owns this matchup against Berrios, an All-Star-caliber starter. In 21 career at-bats, Duran is hitting .476. Additionally, while homers aren't a huge part of his game -- slugging still is as he is one of the best in baseball at hitting doubles and triples -- Duran has three homers off Berrios, tied for the most any hitter has against an opposing starter on today's schedule. And for good measure, Duran also has five doubles off Berrios.

Jarren Duran props

Anytime home run: +540 (FanDuel)

2+ total bases: -115 (DraftKings)

Steven Kwan props vs. Sonny Gray: 7:10 p.m. ET

Kwan is a throwback of sorts as he's far more hit over feel, and as such, he posts good numbers against pretty much everyone he faces. That's certainly true of Friday's matchup as the Guardians outfielder is 7-for-23 with three extra-base hits off St. Louis' Gray. Kwan also enters Friday on a recent surge with an OPS nearing 1.000 over the last week. He has a hit in nearly 70% of his games this year, and he also is OPSing roughly .200 points higher off righties like Gray than against lefties. Friday feels like a good day for Kwan to pick up another hit or two.

Steven Kwan props

2+ hits: +190 (FanDuel)

2+ total bases: +110 (FanDuel)

Nick Castellanos props vs. Bryce Elder: 7:15 p.m. ET

We originally had Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. listed here as he has huge numbers off Boston's Brayan Bello, but he's out of action after getting hit by a pitch on Thursday. That lets us slide in Castellanos against Elder, who has given up nine runs across his last two starts over 8.2 innings. Castellanos has just six career at-bats off Elder, far and away the fewest of anyone highlighted in this post, but he has three hits, and all three of those hits have been home runs. With the Phillies' offense struggling mightily this week in a series sweep in Houston, look for Castellanos to potentially jump-start their lineup.

Nick Castellanos props

Anytime home run: +600 (FanDuel)

2+ total bases: +105 (FanDuel)

Corey Seager props + Jonah Heim props vs. Logan Gilbert: 8:05 p.m. ET

Mariners opening day starter Gilbert is making his third start since coming off the injured list, and he faces a Rangers lineup he's seen plenty of since debuting in 2021. Friday will be Gilbert's 15th start against Texas, the most he has against any one opponent. Gilbert has a 2.54 career ERA against the Rangers, but a few batters have had success against him, namely Seager and Heim. Seager has a .304/.333/.478 line off Gilbert in 23 at-bats, including two doubles and a triple. As for Heim, the 2023 All-Star is hitting .273 with a double and homer. Both are struggling in 2025 with Seager on pace to have his worst MLB season and Heim owning an OPS under .700. But given their history against Gilbert, this could be a good spot for that duo. Another Ranger to keep an eye on? Adolis Garcia. He is also having another down year offensively and he has 13 strikeouts and a .171 career average off Gilbert. What he does have, though, is two homers off the right-hander.

Corey Seager props

Anytime home run: +340 (FanDuel)

2+ total bases: +120 (DraftKings)

Jonah Heim props

Record a hit: -110 (FanDuel)

2+ total bases: +200 (DraftKings)

Cal Raleigh props vs. Nathan Eovaldi: 8:05 p.m. ET

The "Big Dumper" is having a monster 2025 season that has him firmly in the AL MVP race alongside Aaron Judge, and he announced Friday he's entering the Home Run Derby. The M's backstop enters Friday with a league-leading 32 homers, 10 of which have come in June and six of which have been hit since June 17. Eovaldi has a 1.53 ERA this year, but he's coming off the injured list and Raleigh is putting up video game numbers off basically every single pitch type in 2025. Eovaldi's go-to offering against lefties is his splitter, but Raleigh is hitting nearly .300 with a .582 SLG against offspeed pitches in 2025. No hitter is leaving the yard more than Raleigh, and he has seven career homers at Globe Life Field. He also is 4-for-14 with a homer and double off Eovaldi in his career.

Cal Raleigh props