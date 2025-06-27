We're nearing the point in the 2025 MLB season where the contenders and pretenders are starting to separate, and Friday's MLB schedule is loaded with 15 games, which means that there's no shortage of MLB props and MLB betting opportunities. MLB player props can be tough to pinpoint given the 162-game nature of the sport and how things change so much day to day. Something that can help before making MLB prop picks and identifying the best MLB bets today at top sportsbooks is looking closely at the matchups between starting pitchers and the opposing lineup. That's where we'll focus here, as we've identified six hitters who have dominated their matchups against today's opposing starter. We'll also include some specific props for each player, including home run odds, total bases and total hits props.

Here are six hitters you need to keep an eye on for MLB props for Friday's 15-game schedule. As always, make sure to check lineups for injuries, off days, scratches and, of course, keep tabs on inclement weather.

Jarren Duran props vs. Jose Berrios: 7:10 p.m. ET

Duran is having a bit of a letdown 2025 after finishing 2024 with 8.4 bWAR and finishing eighth in MVP voting. His .711 OPS is down quite a bit from his .834 mark last year, but Friday presents a juicy matchup against Berrios when the Red Sox face the Blue Jays. Duran has dominated Berrios to the tune of a .476 average and 1.143 slugging percentage in 21 at-bats, 10 of which resulted in hits. More than half of those hits have gone for extra bases, too, with Duren hitting five doubles and three homers. No player in today's MLB betting slate has homered off the opposing starting pitcher more than Duren.

Jarren Duran props

Anytime home run: +560 (FanDuel)

2+ total bases: -120 (DraftKings)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. props vs. Brayan Bello: 7:10 p.m. ET

The other side of this Red Sox-Blue Jays matchup also has a hitter with a great track record against the opposing starting pitcher. Guerrero owns a 10-for-24 line off Bello, including four doubles and two home runs. Guerrero is on track to make his fifth consecutive All-Star team and enters Friday with an .836 OPS, and he's been heating up of late, too, with an .895 OPS in June. Guerrero is one of five players with multiple home runs off the starting pitcher they'll face on Friday. He did leave Thursday's game shortly after being hit in the arm by a pitch, so keep an eye on his status.

Vladimir Guerrero props

Anytime home run: +520 (FanDuel)

2+ total bases: -110 (FanDuel)

Steven Kwan props vs. Sonny Gray: 7:10 p.m. ET

It feels like Kwan hits pretty much every pitcher he faces, and that's true in this matchup as the Guardians outfielder is 7-for-23 with three extra-base hits off Gray, the veteran right-hander for the Cardinals. Kwan had a rough start to June but has turned things on of late with an OPS of .986 over the last week. The Cleveland table setter is picking up a hit in nearly 70% of his games played this year, and considering his track record against Gray and the fact that he has an OPS nearly .200 points higher against right-handed pitching than lefties, Friday feels like a good day for him to pick up another hit or two.

Steven Kwan props

2+ hits: +195 (FanDuel)

2+ total bases: +110 (FanDuel)

Corey Seager props + Jonah Heim props vs. Logan Gilbert: 8:05 p.m. ET

Gilbert is making his third start since returning from the injured list, and he faces a team he's seen quite a bit of over his five-year career in the Rangers. Seattle's starter is making his 15th career start against Texas, the most starts he has against any single opponent. Gilbert has historically gotten the better end of this matchup with a 2.54 ERA and sub-1.000 WHIP, but Seager and Heim have both hit the right-hander hard over the last few years. Seager owns a .304/.333/.478 line off Gilbert in 23 at-bats, including two doubles and a triple. As for Heim, the 2023 All-Star is hitting .273 with a double and homer. It's been a down year for both Seager and Heim, with Seager on pace to post the worst offensive numbers of his career and Heim OPSing under .700, but Friday presents a good get-right spot for both hitters with this familiar matchup. And while he has just a .171 career average and 13 strikeouts in 35 at-bats against Gilbert, Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia has taken him yard not once, but twice.

Corey Seager props

Anytime home run: +350 (FanDuel)

2+ total bases: +115 (DraftKings)

Jonah Heim props

Record a hit: -125 (DraftKings)

2+ total bases: +185 (DraftKings)

Cal Raleigh props vs. Nathan Eovaldi: 8:05 p.m. ET

This is a mix of hot hitter meets pretty good matchup at an opportune time as the "Big Dumper" has been on fire in June, swatting 10 of his MLB-leading 32 home runs, including six since June 17. It may be tough to bet against Eovaldi given his 1.53 ERA in 2025, but this will be his first start off the injured list, which could mean some rust, and Raleigh has hit just about every type of pitch thrown to him this year. Eovaldi's go-to offering against lefties is his splitter, but Raleigh is hitting nearly .300 with a .582 SLG against offspeed pitches in 2025. No hitter is leaving the yard more than Raleigh, and he has seven career homers at Globe Life Field.

Cal Raleigh props