The 2025 MLB season rolls along with another full day of games as all 30 teams are in action, which means there are a ton of MLB betting opportunities, including with MLB player props. Identifying the right player props to target can be tricky, but we do have the luxury of seeing which hitters have had success against the opposing starting pitcher they'll face anywhere from two to four times on Friday. Here, we've identified five hitters who have track records of dominance against their opponent's starter, which can help a lot when placing MLB player props like total bases, hits or home runs.

Here's a closer look at five matchups you should keep in mind before placing any player props of your own at top sportsbooks. As always, make sure to check lineups for potential scratches or off days, and also keep an eye out for inclement weather.

J.P. Crawford vs. Matthew Boyd (2:20 p.m. ET)

J.P. Crawford has had a resurgent 2025 after battling injury in 2024 and he enters Friday with an OPS over .800. And despite this being a left-on-left matchup you think would favor the pitcher, Crawford has had his share of success against his former Mariners teammate Matthew Boyd, going 5-for-10 with a walk. All those hits have been singles, and Crawford is more of an on-base machine than he is a slugger, so target total hits and bases versus any long ball props for Seattle's shortstop.

Crawford props:

2+ hits: +220 (DraftKings)

2+ total bases: +120 (DraftKings)





Juan Soto vs. Zack Wheeler (7:15 p.m. ET)

No hitter and starting pitcher on Friday's slate have seen more of each other than New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto and Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler. They've had 67 plate appearances and 53 at-bats against one another, and while Wheeler has had his share of success with 15 strikeouts and limiting Soto to a .264 average, Soto clearly sees the star right-hander well, working 14 walks and blasting three homers and two doubles as part of 14 career hits in this matchup. Soto picked up a single and a walk when these two faced off in May.

Soto props:

Anytime home run: +330 (FanDuel)

2+ total bases: +130 (DraftKings)





Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll vs. Austin Gomber (8:40 p.m. ET)

If there's ever a doubt, look at star hitters against Colorado Rockies pitching, especially when the game will be played at Coors Field. Both Marte and Carroll have hit Gomber hard in recent years, with Marte boasting a .348/.400/.696 slash line with two homers and two doubles in 23 career at-bats. Carroll has hit the opposing lefty well, too, with a 6-for-13 line including two home runs and a double. It is worth noting that Gomber will be making just his second start of the year on Friday, so he may have a lower pitch total than other starters on Friday's slate.

Marte props:

Anytime home run: +230 (DraftKings)

3+ total bases: -110 (DraftKings)

Carroll props:

Anytime home run: +300 (DraftKings)

3+ total bases: +125 (DraftKings)

Xander Bogaerts vs. Michael Lorenzen (9:40 p.m. ET)

There was hope Bogaerts would rebound from a rough 2024 in 2025, the third year of his massive 11-year contract he signed with the San Diego Padres, but the veteran infielder has just a .617 OPS thus far. He has just four career at-bats against Kansas City right-hander Michael Lorenzen, but hey, a 4-for-4 career line certainly stands out, especially with one of those four hits being a double.

Bogaerts props: