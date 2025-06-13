With 15 MLB games on the schedule for Friday, there's no shortage of player props to monitor. If you're looking for which hitters may have the edge over the starting pitcher they'll face anywhere from two to four times, we've got you covered. We've identified eight batters who have extensive track records of success against the pitchers they'll take on tonight. This can be a big help for betting on MLB player props like total bases, hits and home runs.

Here's a deep dive into eight matchups where the batter has had the clear upper hand against Friday's probable pitcher. As always, keep an eye out for potential scratches, off days, lineup changes and weather reports before locking in any MLB player prop picks.

Nolan Arenado vs. Freddy Peralta

No batter has more home runs against today's probable pitchers than Nolan Arenado against Freddy Peralta. St. Louis' veteran third baseman has taken the Brewers right-hander deep four times in 36 career at-bats. In fact, 40% of Arenado's hits off Peralta have left the yard. If the .278 batting average or .333 on-base percentage against Peralta don't jump out as being dominant numbers, the four homers and .611 slugging percentage sure do.

Arenado props:

Anytime home run: +750 (FanDuel)

2+ total bases: +195 (DraftKings)

Rhys Hoskins and William Contreras vs. Erick Fedde

Milwaukee slugger Rhys Hoskins is enjoying a bounce-back year after a down 2024 campaign, which came after he missed all of 2023 with a torn ACL. His teammate William Contreras, however, has seen his average and slugging numbers dip after finishing fifth in NL MVP voting in 2024. The good news for both Hoskins and Contreras is the Brewers will face Cardinals righty Erick Fedde.

Fedde is having a solid 2025 campaign, but Hoskins and Contreras have put up big numbers against the past. No batter has seen more of any of tonight's starters than Hoskins against Fedde. Hoskins has 40 career plate appearances off Fedde, and he has put together a .294/.400/.588 slash line with three homers and a double. As for Contreras, he's slashing .292/.452/.583 with two homers and a double off the veteran right-hander.

Hoskins props:

Anytime home run: +475 (DraftKings)

2+ total bases: +185 (DraftKings)

Contreras props:

Anytime home run: +600 (FanDuel)

2+ total bases: +140 (DraftKings)

Mookie Betts and Max Muncy vs. Logan Webb

Logan Webb has been one of baseball's best starters for a few years now, as evidenced by his career 3.34 ERA. The Dodgers have had more success against him than most, however, as the star right-hander has a 4.11 career ERA against the division rival. Quite a few Dodgers have had their share of success against Webb, including Freddie Freeman, but we're going to highlight Mookie Betts and Max Muncy here.

In 36 at-bats against Webb, Betts has 15 hits (.417 average) including a double and two homers. As for Muncy, the left-handed slugger is 9-for-27 (.333) off Webb with three home runs and two doubles, good for a .741 slugging percentage. Betts is having a down year by his Hall of Fame standards, but he's OPSing over 1.000 over his last seven games, and now he faces a pitcher he's seen well. As for Muncy, he hasn't homered in over a week, but five of his nine home runs this year have come in his last 12 games played.

Webb is putting together the best year of his career thus far with a 2.58 ERA in his first 14 starts, but he hasn't yet faced a Dodgers lineup that has largely had his number since his 2019 debut.

Betts props:

Anytime home run: +600 (DraftKings)

2+ hits: +200 (FanDuel)

Muncy props:

Anytime home run: + 520 (FanDuel)

2+ total bases +165 (DraftKings)

Nick Castellanos vs. Kevin Gausman

Is Nick Castellanos' run as the harbinger of bad news finally done? Who knows? What we do know, however, is the Philadelphia outfielder has great career numbers when facing Toronto's Kevin Gausman. Castellanos is slashing .333/.379/.704 (1.083 OPS) with two home runs and four doubles in 27 at-bats. Castellanos is one of 11 players with 25 plate appearances against Friday's opposing starting pitcher, and only Muncy's 1.196 OPS off Webb is higher than Castellanos' 1.083 OPS off Gausman.

Castellanos props:

Anytime home run: +600 (FanDuel)

2+ total bases: +130 (FanDuel)

Jose Ramirez and Steven Kwan vs. Luis Castillo

The Mariners are in a free fall and have lost 14 of their last 19 games to fall below .500. The Guardians are in a tough AL Central division and find themselves firmly in the Wild Card hunt. Seattle sends veteran right-hander Luis Castillo to the hill at home to try and stop the bleeding, but the Guardians have a few big bats that have had a lot of success against the three-time All-Star.

Jose Ramirez, who is doing Jose Ramirez things this year while being MLB's most underrated superstar, has an interesting track record against Castillo. He's hitting .240 with six hits in 25 at-bats in this matchup, but he has taken Castillo yard three times and hit two triples off him for a .760 slugging percentage. As for Kwan, the contact machine is hitting over .300 once again, and he has a 6-for-14 (.429) career line off Castillo, including a double.

Castillo has been hit far more by lefties (.735 OPS) than righties (.671 OPS) this year, and his changeup, once a great neutralizer to left-handed hitters, isn't what it used to be. It's also worth noting that he gave up nine earned runs in 10.2 innings against Cleveland across two starts in 2024.

Ramirez props:

Anytime home run: +420 (FanDuel)

3+ total bases: +210 (FanDuel)

Kwan props: