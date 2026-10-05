The American League gets the MLB postseason spotlight to itself on Monday with two ALDS Game 2s -- Guardians vs. White Sox at 5 p.m. ET and Yankees vs. Rays at 7. Chicago and Tampa Bay both enter the action with 1-0 series advantages. If you're looking to make picks for Monday's games, you should check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say. Use the latest DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

The model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered the Divisional Round of the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

MLB picks for Monday

White Sox vs. Guardians Over 6.5

Yankees vs. Rays Over 6.5

White Sox vs. Guardians Over 6.5

The upstart White Sox have yet to lose a game this postseason and will look to make it four straight playoff wins on Monday. Lefty Anthony Kay will serve as the opener before breakout ace Sean Burke (11-7, 3.34 ERA) enters in a bulk role. The Guardians will send Gavin Williams (14-8, 3.76) to the hill to get a win before the series shifts to Chicago. The SportsLine model has the Over hitting at a whopping 73% rate.

Yankees vs. Rays Over 6.5

It's hard to win when you only get one hit, as the Yankees discovered in Game 1. One run was enough for the Rays to emerge victorious after Drew Rasmussen nearly threw a no-hittter, and the pressure is now on New York to rebound. The Yankees should feel confident with ace Cam Schlittler (14-6, 1.95), the likely AL Cy Young Award winner, on the mound. The Rays will start Freddy Peralta, who pitched to a 3.25 ERA after being acquired from the Mets at the trade deadline. Despite the potential pitcher's duel, the SportsLine model has the Over hitting at a 66.7% rate.

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