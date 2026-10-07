The MLB postseason ramps up in a big way Wednesday, with four games on tap and all of them potential elimination matchups. Guardians vs. White Sox (4 p.m. ET) and Rays vs. Yankees (8 ET) will be ALDS Game 3 matchups, with Chicago and Tampa Bay leading their series 2-0. Los Angeles and Milwaukee have 2-1 leads heading to their NLDS Game 4's, with Dodgers vs. Braves set for 6 p.m. ET and Brewers vs. Padres at 10 p.m. ET. If you're interested in making picks and predictions for Wednesday, make sure you see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say. Use the latest DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

The model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered the Divisional Round of the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

MLB picks for Wednesday

White Sox ML vs. Guardians

Braves +1.5 vs. Dodgers

Rays +1.5 vs. Yankees

Brewers ML vs. Padres

White Sox ML vs. Guardians

Chicago has won all four of its playoff games, sweeping the Astros and looking to do the same to Cleveland today. The White Sox have outscored their postseason foes 20-9. The Guardians are going with right-hander Daniel Espino (0-0, 4.11 ERA) to start things off, and he'll face Chicago lefty Sean Newcomb (2-5, 3.09 ERA). The SportsLine model has the White Sox winning -- and heading to the ALCS for the first time since 2005 -- in 59% of its simulations.

Braves +1.5 vs. Dodgers

Los Angeles got another strong postseason performance from reigning World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 3, as he struck out 10 in seven innings as the Dodgers took a 2-1 lead, Enrique Hernandez hit a two-run homer and Freddie Freeman had a solo shot in the 3-1 victory. It will be a matchup of solid right-handers on Wednesday, with Tyler Glasnow (5-2, 3.53 ERA) set to make the start for the Dodgers and Tyler Mahle (7-10, 3.99 ERA) going for Atlanta. The SportsLine model has Atlanta losing by fewer than 1.5 runs, or winning outright in 63% of its simulations.

Rays +1.5 vs. Yankees

Tampa Bay took the first two games at home, with the Yankees committing four errors in a 5-2 Rays victory in Game 2 on Monday. But the Yankees will be back home, where they will look to get the offense going. Outside of Ben Rice, who had two homers in Game 2, New York had one hit and two walks in the first two games. The Yankees are looking to left-hander Max Fried (5-5, 2.80 ERA) to extend their season, and Tampa Bay will send out right-hander Nick Martinez (15-6, 3.10 ERA). The SportsLine model has the Rays covering the +1.5 run line 65% of the time.

Brewers ML vs. Padres

Jake Cronenworth hit the winning homer and Michael King closed out the final two innings despite pitching five in Game 2 as San Diego took a 4-3 victory in Game 3. The Padres had won 19 of their previous 22 games before losing consecutive tight ones in Milwaukee to start the series. On Wednesday, San Diego right-hander Walker Buehler (9-6, 4.63 ERA) will be tasked with forcing a Game 5. The Brewers haven't announced a starter, but it will be a committee approach, with Robert Gasser, Chad Patrick and Shane Drohan likely to play prominent roles. SportsLine's model has Milwaukee winning in 57% of its simulations, good for a 'B' grade. Bet on MLB Playoffs at FanDuel and get up to $250 in bonus bets: