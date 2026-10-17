We already have one World Series team locked in with the Milwaukee Brewers having swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS, and we'll have a better idea of just how long the ALCS could go when the Cleveland Guardians host the Tampa Bay Rays for Game 4 Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET. Despite hopes to play this game on Friday, heavy rain pushed Game 4 to Saturday and Game 5 to Sunday before the action moves back to St. Petersburg on Monday for Game 6. If you're interested in making picks and predictions for Wednesday, make sure you see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to make MLB predictions on Saturday:

The model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters the championship round of the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

ALCS Game 4 best bets

Rays money line vs. Guardians

Rays-Guardians Over 6.5 runs

Rays Sox ML vs. Guardians

It looked like the Rays were going to have a 2-1 series lead, but a two-run fifth inning from Cleveland was followed up by another dominant showing from the Guardians' bullpen in a 3-2 win for Cleveland. The hometown crowd was pumped up for the victory, and the Guardians can take a commanding 3-1 series lead Saturday night, which would set up a clinching scenario at home on Sunday. Cleveland will start reliever Shawn Armstrong in what figures to be a bullpen day for the Guards. All-Star Nick Martinez will get the nod for Tampa Bay. The SportsLine model gives a slight edge to the Rays here as they win in 51% of simulations in what's effectively a pick 'em in terms of money line odds. Use the latest DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

Rays vs. Guardians Over 6.5

This has been a low-scoring series, particularly of late. Thanks to the Guardians' seven-run outburst in Game 1, that matchup had 10 total runs. But Game 2 saw four runs scored in a 3-1 Tampa win and then five runs in Cleveland's 3-2 victory in Game 3. The SportsLine model expects more offense on Saturday with Over 6.5 runs occurring in roughly 56% of simulations. The model's current final score projection is Tampa Bay 3.8, Cleveland 3.5.