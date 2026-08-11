MLB predictions, odds, picks for Tuesday, Aug. 11: This 3-way parlay returns well over +1300

A Tuesday MLB parlay could include a number of games involving aces on the mound, including a pair of Cy Young contenders. Dylan Cease will take on Boston in Red Sox vs. Blue Jays (-137), while Cristopher Sanchez faces St. Louis in Cardinals vs. Phillies (-164). Elsewhere, Paul Skenes will look to get back on track as his Pirates are -113 favorites against the Marlins, per the latest MLB odds. Also, Blake Snell will make just his second start of the year in Dodgers (-269) vs. Royals in the final game of the day at 10:10 p.m. ET. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and claim $150 in bonus bets instantly for new users with a $5+ bet here:

From MLB player props involving these arms to MLB bets on the money line, total or run line, the wagers which form your baseball parlay are endless. With all 30 teams taking the field this evening, identifying the right predictions to target will be crucial for forming a winning MLB parlay. Before locking in any MLB picks, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 21 of the MLB season on a sizzling 45-30 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest MLB odds and locked in three confident MLB best bets for MLB betting. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of well over +1300. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

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Top MLB picks for Tuesday, Aug. 11

After simulating every Tuesday MLB game 10,000 times, the model is backing Over 9.5 (-110) in the Rockies vs. Diamondbacks matchup at 9:40 p.m. ET. The last two meetings between these NL West rivals have eclipsed the total, and each of Colorado's last three games have gone over. The Dbacks took Monday's series opener, 9-0, and Arizona has seen the Over hit 55% of the time following a win, which is the seventh-highest percentage in all of baseball.

Rookie Mitch Bratt will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, and he has an ERA over 4.00 over his last five starts, while Colorado's starter should also contribute to there being lots of runs on the scoreboard. Tomoyuki Sugano has allowed an .800 OPS to current Arizona batters and has a 5.13 ERA in road starts this season. With both teams forecasted to score at least 5.0 runs, the Over hits well over 50% of the time. See which other MLB parlay picks to make here.

How to make MLB predictions for Tuesday, Aug. 11

The model also has locked in two plus-money picks, including one that is A-rated, that push this parlay to well over +1300. You can only see the model's MLB parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top MLB parlay picks for Tuesday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of well over +1300? Visit SportsLine now to see MLB best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.