MLB predictions, odds, picks for Friday, July 24: This 3-way parlay returns nearly +600

Friday's Major League Baseball schedule features a full 15-game slate, including an intriguing interleague matchup between the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies at 6:45 p.m. ET. Other interesting matchups to consider within an MLB parlay include Reds vs. Cardinals and Blue Jays vs. Red Sox. Philadelphia is the -133 favorite per the latest MLB odds as these two contenders open a three-game set. The Cardinals (-167) are also favored versus Cincinnati, with the Red Sox (-129) home favorites versus Toronto.

Your Friday MLB parlay can go in a number of different directions with so many intriguing matchups. Which combination of MLB picks or player props should you target in a full day of games? Before locking in any MLB picks, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest MLB odds and locked in three confident MLB best bets for MLB betting. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of nearly +600. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks for Friday, July 24

After simulating every Friday MLB game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Over 8 combined runs in Yankees vs. Phillies. The Over has hit in seven of the past 10 matchups between the teams, including in five of the last six. New York is 10th in MLB in runs scored with 480 through 102 games, which is an average of 4.7 runs per game. Right-hander Will Warren (7-4, 4.03 ERA) takes the mound for New York. In 20 games, including 19 starts, he has allowed 102 hits and 44 earned runs in 99 innings, walking 34, while striking out 97.

The Phillies will counter with left-hander Jesus Luzardo (9-4, 3.43 ERA). In 20 starts this season, Luzardo has allowed 102 hits, 44 earned runs and 37 walks, while striking out 143 in 115.1 innings of work. In his last outing against the Yankees in 2024, he pitched 4.2 innings, allowing eight hits, seven earned runs and five walks with four strikeouts. See which other MLB parlay picks to make here.

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How to make MLB predictions for Friday, July 24

The model also has locked in two must-see underdog picks that push this parlay to nearly +600. You can only see the model's MLB parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top MLB parlay picks for Friday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of nearly +600? Visit SportsLine now to see MLB best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.