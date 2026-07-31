MLB predictions, odds, picks for Friday, July 31: This 3-way parlay returns nearly +600

There are 15 matchups on the Friday MLB schedule, and it is bookended by interleague clashes between iconic franchises. Cubs vs. Yankees gets the action underway at 2:20 p.m. ET, while Dodgers vs. Red Sox is one of the nightcaps at 10:10 p.m. ET. The latest MLB odds for Friday show Chicago at -157 against New York, while Los Angeles is -125 against Boston.

Other MLB lines of note include Braves (-118) vs. Nationals, Rays (-150) vs. White Sox and Orioles (-114) vs. Phillies. Which combination of MLB picks or player props should you target in a full day of games? Before locking in any MLB picks, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 19 of the MLB season on a sizzling 39-23 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on the best betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest MLB odds and locked in three confident MLB best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of nearly +600. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks for Friday, July 31

After simulating every Friday MLB game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Cardinals +1.5 (-149) to cover the run line against the Blue Jays. St. Louis has been the better team from a season-long perspective, but the Blue Jays are favored in this game largely because Dylan Cease (7-5, 2.46 ERA) is on the hill. St. Louis, however, counters with Kyle Leahy, who has been strong as well with a 3.55 ERA.

The model is projecting this game to be almost 50/50 with the Blue Jays winning 53% of the time. With such a small margin, the Cardinals covering +1.5 runs hits 70% of the time, making it an A-rated value, according to the model. See which other MLB parlay picks to make here.

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How to make MLB predictions for Friday, July 31

The model also has locked in two more must-see picks, including one on an outright underdog winning, that pushes this parlay to almost +600. You can only see the model's MLB parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top MLB parlay picks for Friday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of nearly +600? Visit SportsLine now to see MLB best bets from a model that's on a 39-23 run on top-rated MLB picks, and find out.