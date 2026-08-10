MLB predictions, odds, picks for Monday, Aug. 10: This 3-way parlay returns over +600

Ten games highlight Monday's abbreviated Major League Baseball schedule, including an intriguing National League matchup between playoff contenders when the Milwaukee Brewers battle the San Diego Padres at 9:40 p.m. ET. Other interesting matchups to consider within an MLB parlay include Phillies vs. Cardinals, Rangers vs. Angels and Rays vs. Athletics. San Diego is the -109 home favorite (risk $109 to win $100) over the Brewers per the latest MLB odds as they meet at Petco Park in San Diego. The Cardinals (-109) are also favored versus the Phillies, with the Rays (-157) road favorites against the Athletics.

Your Monday MLB parlay can go in a number of different directions with so many intriguing matchups and players possibly being pulled from lineups as the deadline approaches. Which combination of MLB picks or player props should you target in a partial schedule of games? Before locking in any MLB picks, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 20 of the MLB season on a sizzling 42-29 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest MLB odds and locked in three confident MLB best bets for MLB betting. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over +600. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks for Monday, Aug. 10

After simulating every Monday MLB game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Over 7.5 combined runs in Brewers vs. Padres. The Under has hit in six of the last 10 meetings between the teams. The Under is also 64-49-5 (57%) in 118 Milwaukee games this season. The Under is 7-4 when the line is 7.5 in Brewers games, and is 7-3 when Logan Henderson starts for Milwaukee.

The Padres will send right-hander Casey Mize (4-7, 3.40 ERA) to the mound. He will be making his second start for San Diego after being acquired from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline. In a 5-2 win over the Brewers on April 22, he pitched six innings, allowing just one earned run on three hits with three walks and seven strikeouts. He has allowed three or fewer runs in 14 of 17 starts this season. See which other MLB parlay picks to make here.

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How to make MLB predictions for Monday, Aug. 10

The model also has locked in two other must-see picks that push this parlay to over +600. You can only see the model's MLB parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top MLB parlay picks for Monday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of over +600? Visit SportsLine now to see MLB best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.