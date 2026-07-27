MLB predictions, odds, picks for Monday, July 27: This 3-way parlay returns nearly +500

Twelve games highlight Monday's Major League Baseball schedule, and features a key National League Central Division matchup between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals at 7:45 p.m. ET. Other intriguing matchups to consider within an MLB parlay parlay include Mariners vs. Rangers, Orioles vs. Tigers, Diamondbacks vs. Pirates and Guardians vs. Reds. The Cubs are the -120 favorite per the latest MLB odds as these two NL contenders open a four-game series. Lefthander David Peterson (5-7, 5.97 ERA) takes the mound for the Cubs, while the Cardinals have yet to list their starter. The Braves (-116) are also favored versus the New York Mets, with the Yankees (-149) road favorites vs. the Chicago White Sox.

Your Monday MLB parlay can go in a number of different directions with so many intriguing matchups. Which combination of MLB picks or player props should you target in a full day of games? Before locking in any MLB picks, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest MLB odds and locked in three confident MLB best bets for MLB betting. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of nearly +500. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks for Monday, July 27

After simulating every Monday MLB game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Pirates (-120) against the Diamondbacks at 6:40 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh has dominated the series of late. The Pirates have won four of the last five games and six of the past eight meetings. The Pirates won two of three games in May at Arizona.

Pittsburgh will open the three-game series by sending right-hander Mitch Keller (6-7, 4.90 ERA) to the mound. Keller is coming off a solid outing against the New York Yankees in a 5-3 10-inning win on Wednesday. In five innings of work, he allowed just three hits and two walks with six strikeouts. He did not allow an earned run. The Diamondbacks will counter with right-hander Merrill Kelly (8-8, 5.12 ERA). Kelly has picked up a win in three of his last four starts. In a 15-5 win over the Athletics on Wednesday, he pitched five innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs and one walk with three strikeouts. See which other MLB parlay picks to make here.

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How to make MLB predictions for Monday, July 27

The model also has locked in a must-see underdog pick that push this parlay to nearly +500. You can only see the model's MLB parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top MLB parlay picks for Monday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of nearly +500? Visit SportsLine now to see MLB best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.