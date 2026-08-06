MLB predictions, odds, picks for Thursday, Aug. 6: This 3-way parlay returns over +500

An abbreviated 11-game schedule highlights Thursday's Major League Baseball action, including an intriguing National League West matchup between the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks at 9:40 p.m. ET. Other interesting matchups to consider within an MLB parlay include Pirates vs. Brewers, Blue Jays vs. Cubs and White Sox vs. Red Sox. Toronto is the -116 road favorite (risk $116 to win $100) over the Cubs per the latest MLB odds as they meet in a makeup game at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Brewers (-129) are also favored versus the Pirates, with the Red Sox (-190) home favorites against the White Sox.

Your Thursday MLB parlay can go in a number of different directions with so many intriguing matchups and players possibly being pulled from lineups as the deadline approaches. Which combination of MLB picks or player props should you target in a full day of games? Before locking in any MLB picks, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 20 of the MLB season on a sizzling 42-29 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest MLB odds and locked in three confident MLB best bets for MLB betting. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over +500. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks for Thursday, Aug. 6

After simulating every Thursday MLB game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Under 9 combined runs in White Sox vs. Red Sox. The Under has hit in six of the last 10 meetings between the teams. The Under is also 60-48-5 (56%) in 113 Boston games this season. The Under is 16-9-2 when the line is Under 9.

The White Sox will send right-hander Luis Castillo (3-9, 5.06 ERA) to the mound. He will be making his White Sox debut after being acquired from the Seattle Mariners at the trade deadline. Boston will counter with left-hander Ranger Suarez (4-3, 3.15 ERA). Suarez has allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his last eight appearances. See which other MLB parlay picks to make here.

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How to make MLB predictions for Thursday, Aug. 6

The model also has locked in two other must-see picks that push this parlay to over +500. You can only see the model's MLB parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top MLB parlay picks for Thursday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of over +500? Visit SportsLine now to see MLB best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.