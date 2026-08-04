MLB predictions, odds, picks for Tuesday, August 4: This 3-way parlay returns nearly +600

Tarik Skubal makes his debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, highlighting a full slate of MLB action on Tuesday. All 30 MLB teams are in action for Tuesday, but the spotlight will be on Wrigley Field. Skubal, the two-time reigning American League Cy Young winner, takes the ball for the Dodgers for the first time since being traded by the Detroit Tigers in a blockbuster trade-deadline acquisition.

In other Tuesday matchups, Sox face off at Fenway when the Boston Red Sox (-130) host the Chicago White Sox, and a matchup of NL Wild Card hopefuls meet as the Arizona Diamondbacks (-134) take on the San Diego Padres in the 9:40 p.m. ET nightcap. Which combination of MLB picks or player props should you target in a full day of games? Before locking in any MLB picks, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 19 of the MLB season on a sizzling 42-29 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on the best betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest MLB odds and locked in three confident MLB best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of nearly +600. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks for Tuesday, August 4

After simulating every Tuesday MLB game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Astros (-130) to win outright on the money line against the Blue Jays. Toronto (53-60) took the first game of this series in Houston, 3-1, the team's fifth win in six games. The AL West-leading Astros (58-56) had won 11 of 12 before Monday's defeat. Toronto seemingly has the edge in starting pitching with Trey Yesavage (5-5, 3.73 ERA) against Hayden Wesneski (1-0, 4.76) making his second start of the season.

But the Blue Jays rank dead-last in scoring this season, the model projects a big night from Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena and an Astros bounce-back victory. The Astros are winning in 62% of model simulations, making it one of the top-rated play of the night. See which other MLB parlay picks to make here.

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How to make MLB predictions for Tuesday, August 4

The model also has locked in two more must-see picks, including one on an outright underdog winning, that pushes this parlay to almost +600. You can only see the model's MLB parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top MLB parlay picks for Tuesday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of nearly +600? Visit SportsLine now to see MLB best bets from a model that's on a 42-29 run on top-rated MLB picks, and find out.