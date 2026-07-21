MLB predictions, odds, picks for Tuesday, July 21: This 3-way parlay returns over +800

The first full week after the 2026 MLB All-Star break continues on Tuesday with 15 games. It includes some matchups that have big implications for the MLB playoff picture, as well as if teams view themselves as buyers or sellers at the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 3. The first pitch of the evening comes at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Among the notable MLB odds for Tuesday include Phillies (-133) against the Dodgers, Yankees (-151) against the Pirates and Braves (-144) against the Padres. What are the MLB best bets for Tuesday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Tuesday MLB parlay? Before locking in any MLB picks, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest MLB odds and locked in three confident MLB best bets for MLB betting. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over +800. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks for Tuesday, July 21

After simulating every Tuesday MLB game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Chicago Cubs (-119) against the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers won Game 1 of the series, but the Cubs (56-44) have been the far better team from a season-long perspective as the Tigers approach the deadline as likely sellers at 47-53.

Detroit has Framber Valdez on the hill, and the Tigers are 8-11 in his starts this year and backers have lost $337 on the money line in those outings. This time around, the model is projecting a 4.9 to 4.2 win for the Cubs as they pick up the victory in 63% of simulations. See which other MLB parlay picks to make here.

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How to make MLB predictions for Tuesday, July 21

The model also has locked in two must-see underdog picks that push this parlay higher than +800. You can only see the model's MLB parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top MLB parlay picks for Tuesday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of over +800? Visit SportsLine now to see MLB best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.