MLB predictions, odds, picks for Tuesday, July 28: This 3-way parlay returns more than +500

Sixteen games are on the Tuesday MLB schedule, which begins at 1:40 p.m. ET as the Reds (-163) and Guardians play Game 1 of their doubleheader after getting rained out on Monday. The other 15 games come at 6:40 p.m. ET or later, and there are some big names on the mound. Atlanta dropped Game 1 against the Mets, but will have ace Chris Sale on the hill on Tuesday as the Braves are -178 favorites.

The Dodgers are the biggest favorites of the evening at -193 against the Mariners as Justin Wrobleski takes the hill. Which combination of MLB picks or player props should you target in a full day of games? Before locking in any MLB picks, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 19 of the MLB season on a sizzling 39-23 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest MLB odds and locked in three confident MLB best bets for MLB betting. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of more than +500. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks for Tuesday, July 28

After simulating every Tuesday MLB game 10,000 times, the model is going Over 7.5 total runs in Braves vs. Mets at 7:10 p.m. ET. This total is so low largely because of a strong pitching matchup of Sale vs. Christian Scott. Sale has a 2.19 ERA, while Scott's ERA is 3.13. The Mets, however, had a 14-run outburst on Monday. The Braves also have Ronald Acuna Jr. back in the lineup this week after he missed more than a month with a hamstring injury.

Both teams have had struggles in the bullpen recently, so this game has a great chance to clear the total, especially if the starters don't go too deep. SportsLine's model projects a combined 9.7 runs as the Over hits nearly 70% of the time. See which other MLB parlay picks to make here.

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How to make MLB predictions for Tuesday, July 28

The model also has locked in two more must-see picks that hit well over 60% of the time. You can only see the model's MLB parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top MLB parlay picks for Tuesday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of more than +500? Visit SportsLine now to see MLB best bets from a model that's on a 39-23 roll on top-rated MLB picks, and find out.