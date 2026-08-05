MLB predictions, odds, picks for Wednesday, Aug. 5: This 3-way parlay returns over +800

A full 15-game Major League Baseball schedule is set for Wednesday, including an intriguing American League matchup between the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston at 7:10 p.m. ET. Other interesting matchups to consider within an MLB parlay include Marlins vs. Braves, Cardinals vs. Yankees, Pirates vs. Brewers, Tigers vs. Mariners and Padres vs. Diamondbacks. Atlanta is the -126 favorite (risk $126 to win $100) over the Marlins per the latest MLB odds as these two National League East postseason contenders meet in the second of a three-game series. The Yankees (-149) are also favored versus the Cardinals, with the Brewers (-136) home favorites vs. Paul Skenes and the Pirates.

Your Wednesday MLB parlay can go in a number of different directions with so many intriguing matchups and players possibly being pulled from lineups as the deadline approaches. Which combination of MLB picks or player props should you target in a full day of games? Before locking in any MLB picks, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 20 of the MLB season on a sizzling 42-29 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest MLB odds and locked in three confident MLB best bets for MLB betting. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over +800. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks for Wednesday, Aug. 5

After simulating every Wednesday MLB game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Over 7 combined runs in Pirates vs. Brewers. The Over has hit in 64 of the last 115 Pirates games, including three pushes. The Over is also 47-35-2 when the Pirates face a team averaging 4.2 runs or more. The Over is also 16-7 when right-hander Paul Skenes (9-9, 3.90 ERA) takes the mound for Pittsburgh.

The Brewers will counter with left-hander Kyle Harrison (8-2, 3.01 ERA, who is coming off the injured list with an elbow/forearm issue. In 17 starts this season, Harrison has allowed 70 hits and 28 earned runs in 83.2 innings, walking 20 and striking out 101. The Over has hit 62% of the time in Milwaukee games when the line is at 7.0 or under. See which other MLB parlay picks to make here.

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How to make MLB predictions for Wednesday, Aug. 5

The model also has locked in two other must-see picks that push this parlay to over +800. You can only see the model's MLB parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top MLB parlay picks for Wednesday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of over +800? Visit SportsLine now to see MLB best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.