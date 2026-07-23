MLB predictions, odds, picks for Thursday, July 23: This 3-way parlay returns nearly +500

An abbreviated five-game MLB schedule highlights Thursday's action, and features a key American League East matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays at 3:07 p.m. ET. Other intriguing matchups to consider within an MLB parlay include Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals and Royals vs. Tigers. Toronto is the -111 favorite per the latest MLB odds as these two AL contenders wrap up a four-game set. Righthander Shane Bieber (1-1, 5.70 ERA) takes the mound for the Jays, while the Rays counter with left-hander Ian Seymour (6-2, 4.79 ERA). The Cardinals (-124) are also favored versus Arizona, with the Tigers (-207) home favorites versus Kansas City.

Your Thursday MLB parlay can go in a number of different directions with so many intriguing matchups. Which combination of MLB picks or player props should you target in a full day of games? Before locking in any MLB picks, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest MLB odds and locked in three confident MLB best bets for MLB betting. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of nearly +500. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks for Thursday, July 23

After simulating every Thursday MLB game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Tigers (-207) against the Royals at 6:40 p.m. ET. Detroit has dominated the series of late. The Tigers have won four of six games this season and 16 of the past 22 meetings. The Tigers swept a three-game series in Detroit in April.

The Tigers have the pitching edge on Thursday with right-hander Troy Melton taking the mound. The fourth-round draft pick by Detroit in the 2022 MLB Draft is off to a 5-1 start to the season with a 1.80 ERA. In nine starts, Melton has been solid, allowing just 33 hits and 11 earned runs in 55 innings, striking out 50, while walking just 15. Meanwhile, the Royals are countering with right-hander Randy Dobnak (0-0, 1.93 ERA). In three games, including one start, he has logged 14 innings, walking eight, while striking out seven. See which other MLB parlay picks to make here.

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

How to make MLB predictions for Thursday, July 23

The model also has locked in two must-see underdog picks that push this parlay to nearly +500. You can only see the model's MLB parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top MLB parlay picks for Thursday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of nearly +500? Visit SportsLine now to see MLB best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.