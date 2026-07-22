MLB predictions, odds, picks for Wednesday, July 22: This 3-way parlay returns well over +600

A pair of Tuesday rainouts created a pair of Wednesday doubleheaders, providing even more opportunities to form an MLB parlay. All 30 teams are in action across 17 total games, highlighted by a potential postseason preview in Dodgers (-118) vs. Phillies at 6:40 p.m. ET. Elsewhere, Max Fried will return to the mound in the second half of a doubleheader in Yankees (-171) vs. Pirates. Additionally, the latest MLB odds have the Astros at -120 on the money line as they host Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara and Miami at 8:10 p.m. ET.

Your Wednesday MLB parlay can go in a number of different directions with so many intriguing matchups. Which combination of MLB picks or player props should you target in a full day of games? Before locking in any MLB picks, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest MLB odds and locked in three confident MLB best bets for MLB betting. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over +600. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks for Wednesday, July 22

After simulating every Wednesday MLB game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Dodgers (-118) against the Phillies at 6:40 p.m. ET. L.A. has owned the Phils as of late, winning Tuesday's contest, 2-1, despite Philadelphia ace Zack Wheeler being on the mound. The Dodgers also took two of three with Philly in a series in May, in addition to defeating the Phillies in four games in last year's NLDS. Los Angeles is 7-3 versus Philadelphia over their last 10 meetings.

The Dodgers have the pitching edge on Wednesday with Eric Lauer taking the mound. L.A. has refined his mechanics as he has a 3.12 ERA since being traded to the Dodgers in May, compared to a 6.69 mark with Toronto earlier this year. Meanwhile, the Phillies are utilizing Aaron Nola, who has a 5.68 ERA and has allowed the second-most homers (23) and the fourth-most hits (114) in the NL. The model's 10,000 sims forecast the Dodgers to win nearly 60% of the time. See which other MLB parlay picks to make here.

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How to make MLB predictions for Wednesday, July 22

The model also has locked in two must-see underdog picks that push this parlay higher than +600. You can only see the model's MLB parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top MLB parlay picks for Wednesday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of well over +600? Visit SportsLine now to see MLB best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.