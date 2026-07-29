MLB predictions, odds, picks for Wednesday, July 29: This 3-way parlay returns more than +600

Wednesday's MLB schedule features one doubleheader amongst its 16 games, and it's a varied slate which gives lots of options for an MLB parlay. There are divisional battles like Cubs vs. Cardinals and Astros vs. Angels, as well as interleague matchups such as Guardians vs. Reds and Mariners vs. Dodgers. From MLB picks on the run line to player props to baseball predictions on the total, a wide array of wagers could go into your Wednesday MLB parlay.

Cleveland is a -132 favorite over Cincy in the latest MLB odds, with the over/under at 9. Five of their last six meetings have seen at least 11 combined runs scored, so looking at alternate MLB lines for the total could be of interest. Which other trends could assist in finding bets for your baseball parlay? Before locking in any MLB picks, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 19 of the MLB season on a sizzling 39-23 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on the best betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest MLB odds and locked in three confident MLB best bets for MLB betting. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of more than +600. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks for Wednesday, July 29

After simulating every Wednesday MLB game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Dodgers (-151) to defeat the Mariners at 10:10 p.m. ET. Shohei Ohtani appears to be getting back into form as he plays through injury and homered in Tuesday's game, his first since the All-Star break. He won't be on the mound on Wednesday, but Eric Lauer will get the ball for Los Angeles, much to Seattle's dismay. Lauer has a 1.46 ERA across 12.1 career IP against the Mariners, holding current Seattle hitters to a .171 batting average.

Opposing the Dodgers' lineup will be RHP Emerson Hancock, who'd rather this game take place in Seattle than Dodger Stadium. The 27-year-old is simply not the same pitcher on the road, where his career ERA is 4.76, compared to 3.68 at home, and he's allowed an OPS 120 points higher in away games. Given the pitcher history and splits which favor L.A., the Dodgers win in 61% of simulations. See which other MLB parlay picks to make here.

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How to make MLB predictions for Wednesday, July 29

The model also has locked in two more must-see picks, including an MLB prediction that returns plus money. You can only see the model's MLB parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top MLB parlay picks for Wednesday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of more than +600? Visit SportsLine now to see MLB best bets from a model that's on a 39-23 roll on top-rated MLB picks, and find out.