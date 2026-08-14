MLB predictions, odds, picks for Friday, Aug. 14: This 3-way parlay returns over +700

The Friday MLB schedule features 14 games, with Cubs vs. Cardinals getting the action underway at 2:20 p.m. ET, and the rest of the games beginning at 6:10 p.m. ET or later. The matchup of the night is Dodgers (-193) vs. Brewers at 10:10 p.m. ET in what could be an NLCS preview. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you bet $5:

A Friday MLB parlay can go in a number of different directions with so many intriguing matchups. Which combination of MLB picks or player props should you target on this full evening of action? Before locking in any MLB picks, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 21 of the MLB season on a sizzling 45-30 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest MLB odds and locked in three confident MLB best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of well over +700. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks for Friday, Aug. 14

After simulating every Thursday MLB game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Over 7.5 combined runs (-115) in Braves vs. Diamondbacks. A high-end pitching matchup of Chris Sale vs. Brandon Pfaadt makes this one of the lowest totals on the board for the evening.

Both pitchers, however, have actually seen more than 50% of their starts clear the total this year. Both these teams have also gone Over the total in two of their past three games. The model is projecting 8.9 runs as the Over hits around 60% of the time.

See which other MLB parlay picks to make here.

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How to make MLB predictions for Friday, Aug. 14

The model also has locked in two other must-see picks that push this parlay higher than +700. You can only see the model's MLB parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top MLB parlay picks for Friday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of more than +700? Visit SportsLine now to see MLB best bets from a model that's on a 45-30 roll on top-rated picks, and find out.