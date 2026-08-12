MLB predictions, odds, picks for Wednesday, Aug. 12: This 3-way parlay returns over +600

A full 15-game Major League Baseball slate, including an intriguing American League East matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays at 7:07 p.m. ET. Other interesting matchups to consider within an MLB parlay include Brewers vs. Padres, Cubs vs. Nationals, Mariners vs. Yankees and Royals vs. Dodgers. Boston is the -122 road favorite (risk $122 to win $100) over the Blue Jays per the latest MLB odds as they meet at Rogers Centre in Toronto. The Cubs (-161) are also favored versus the Nationals, with the Dodgers (-224) home favorites against the Royals. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you bet $5:

Your Wednesday MLB parlay can go in a number of different directions with so many intriguing matchups and players possibly being pulled from lineups as the deadline approaches. Which combination of MLB picks or player props should you target in a partial schedule of games? Before locking in any MLB picks, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 20 of the MLB season on a sizzling 42-29 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest MLB odds and locked in three confident MLB best bets for MLB betting. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over +600. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks for Wednesday, Aug. 12

After simulating every Wednesday MLB game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Over 8 combined runs in Pirates vs. Marlins. The Over has hit in two of the last four Pittsburgh games, including one push. The Over is also 66-51-4 (56%) in 121 Pittsburgh games this season. The Over has gone 11-9-1 in Pirates games when the line is at either 8 or 8.5. Right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski (6-4, 3.51 ERA) gets the start for Pittsburgh.

The Marlins will send right-hander Janson Junk (5-7, 4.63 ERA) to the mound. He will be making his 17th start this season. The Over has hit in nine of his previous 16 starts. The Over is 34-31-1 (52%) when Miami is facing a team that is averaging more than 4.2 runs per game. See which other MLB parlay picks to make here.

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How to make MLB predictions for Wednesday, Aug. 12

The model also has locked in two other must-see picks that push this parlay to over +600. You can only see the model's MLB parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top MLB parlay picks for Wednesday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of over +600? Visit SportsLine now to see MLB best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.