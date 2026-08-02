MLB trade deadline odds: Breaking down teams favored to land Luis Arraez, Kevin Gausman and other big names

The 2026 MLB trade deadline is Monday, and teams will no longer be able to make deals for this season after 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 3. The biggest name is off the market after the Detroit Tigers sent superstar lefty Tarik Skubal to the Dodgers, and the Mets shipped struggling starter Freddy Peralta to the Rays on Sunday. Still, there are still a few big names who could be on the move as teams look to improve their chances of getting to the World Series.

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Teams always need pitching help, and we're sure to see a few big-name starters on the move. You know that teams are working the phones to get deals in place, so we're going to look at the MLB betting odds for some big-name players' next teams, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, one of the best betting sites.

Luis Arraez next team odds (via DraftKings)

Adding an impact pitcher at the deadline isn't easy, necessarily, but it's far more common than adding a notable bat to the mix. The Giants are primed to be clear sellers this year after a rough start to 2026, and the 29-year-old Arraez should give San Francisco a nice return if he's dealt, which is looking more and more likely. He's still one of baseball's best contact hitters, and his defense and slug have both improved this season as well. A team needing a second baseman or someone to play first or even DH could all stand to add Arraez to the top of the order, and he's a pending free agent as well.

The Rays haven't gotten much production from their second base spot, and they need more bats to surround the trio of Yandy Diaz, Jonathan Aranda and Junior Caminero. The Yankees could use Arraez as a DH while the Rangers and Guardians both need offensive upgrades wherever they can get them.

The Phillies are a fun fit for Arraez as far as the lineup goes, though would they bench Bryson Stott? If not, Arraez would either need to play first base while Bryce Harper DHs, or they'd need Kyle Schwarber to play outfield so Arraez can DH.

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Kevin Gausman next team odds (via DraftKings)

Braves: +380

Phillies: +400

White Sox: +500

Cubs: +550

Rays: +650

Diamondbacks: +650

Any other team: +750

Stay with Blue Jays: +800

Astros: +850

Padres: +900

Brewers: +1000

Dodgers: +1100

As noted, pitching typically leads the way at the deadline, and that's especially the case for veterans on expiring deals. Gausman, 35, has not pitched great this year, but he has been one of the game's better and more consistent pitchers this decade. With the Jays in a freefall and Gausman set to hit free agency, he may be on the move.

The Braves have a good rotation, but they could use more high-end depth behind ace Chris Sale. They have a lot of long-term money tied up to other players, so a veteran rental is likely where they'll be looking this deadline season. The Phillies' No. 5 spot in the rotation has been a disaster behind an elite trio of Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez and Jesus Luzardo as well as struggling veteran Aaron Nola, so Gausman would provide some stability and also give the team a better option than Nola should they use a four-man turn in the playoffs.

I do really like the fit for Gausman for either of the Chicago teams. The Sox are very young and could use a proven veteran to lead the rotation down these stretch months, and he's a proven postseason performer as well. As for the Cubs, no contender needs starting pitching help as badly as they do, so whether it's a veteran or a younger pitcher with years of club control, Chicago should be involved in those talks.

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Adley Rutschman next team odds (via DraftKings)

Stay with Orioles: -350

Yankees: +650

Rays: +850

Red Sox: +900

Any other team: +1100

Rangers: +1200

White Sox: +1300

Phillies: +1500

It wasn't long ago when Rutschman, 28, was viewed as one of the future faces of the sport. The former No. 1 overall pick had two poor years in 2024 and 2025 and has since rebounded to be an All-Star this season, so his stock is back up. But Rutschman is set to hit free agency after next year as he hasn't signed an extension yet, the Orioles are under .500 and catchers are in high demand. Plus, the O's have a potential catcher of the future in Samuel Basallo.

The funny thing is three teams most needing catching upgrades are Baltimore's AL East rivals in New York, Tampa Bay and Boston. Catcher has been a weak spot offensively for all three squads, and those teams have all been linked to the top catchers that may get dealt over the next few days. But trades inside the division, especially involving a player like Rutschman, are rare.

The White Sox both are beat up behind the plate and could use more long-term pieces this deadline considering they have such a young team. The Rangers being on here makes sense considering their catcher room is badly injured, though they just made a trade for Logan O'Hoppe of the Angels.

But at the end of the day, it feels like Rutschman is going to stay in Baltimore, and the DraftKings odds sure reflect that. However, there's no harm in the team listening to offers to see if anyone can knock their socks off.

Jo Adell next team odds (via DraftKings)

Stay with Angels: +210

Yankees: +350

Phillies: +550

Mariners: +600

Rangers: +750

Guardians: +750

Brewers: +850

Any other team: +950

Nationals: +1000

Dodgers: +1100

Braves: +1200

Diamondbacks: +1200

The Angels already have been involved in one notable trade already, and as one of baseball's worst teams, more moves may be on the way. While Mike Trout getting dealt would break the internet, his fellow Angels outfielder, Adell, is the more likely of the two to get dealt. The former top prospect, now 27, is OPSing under .700 in 2026, but he has major pop -- he swatted 37 homers last year -- and is signed through next year. Plus, Adell is right-handed, and right-handed-hitting outfielder are in high demand for contenders right now.

The Yankees, Phillies and Mariners all need right-handed upgrades in the outfield, with the Yankees seen as the most likely fit, per DraftKings odds. Adell's power plays everywhere, but he could put up massive numbers in the Bronx. The Phillies have had one of baseball's worst offensive outfields this year, so even Adell's current numbers would provide an upgrade. As for the M's, they've been dreadful against left-handed pitching and need a right-handed outfielder, but Seattle and LAA rarely make any sort of deals with one another.

The Rangers and Guardians also need any offensive upgrades that they can scrounge together here over the next few days, and the Brewers could use another outfielder, especially one who hits right-handed.

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