MLB Trade Impact: Mason Miller Traded to the Padres in Blockbuster

SAN DIEGO PADRES WIN WIN% NL WEST PLAYOFF NLCS WS w/o Miller and Sears 87.5 54.0% 10.0% 74.9% 2.4% 1.0% w/ Miller and Sears 87.6 54.1% 10.8% 75.9% 3.1% 1.1% Diff 0.1 0.1% 0.8% 1.0% 0.7% 0.1%

The Athletics traded Mason Miller to the Padres for four prospects, including Leodalis de Vries, the #3 prospect in baseball. The word "Blockbuster" has been overused in trades as of late, but when a top-5 prospect is traded for a premier closer that qualifies. Mason Miller is the hardest thrower in the league, averaging over 101 mph on his fastball, but he is a reliever. Miller has dealt with injuries in his career, and trading the #3 prospect in baseball at a premium position (SS) is a steep price to pay. San Diego has the top ranked bullpen in the MLB in terms of team ERA (2.97), so this move didn't do much to boost them up. Sears is solid in terms of starting pitching depth, but he is a depth piece and nothing more. Miller and Sears both have a good amount of team control which is why the cost of this trade was so high.

Trade Grades:

Padres Grade: B

The Padres gave up a whole lot to land Miller and add to a bullpen that is already the best in the majors. The Padres have to continuously spend to try to keep up the Dodgers, but that has not been working so far. Mason Miller is one of the best closers in the league, but insane velocity also comes with injury risk. Miller was moved to a closing role because he couldn't stay healthy as a starter. The move doesn't make a huge impact in our sims because bullpen wasn't an area of need.

Athletics Grade: A-

The A's landed a premium prospect in de Vries, but they gave up a premium closer with lots of team control. This is worth the risk, considering the A's are stockpiling young talent and probably won't be competing for playoff spots for a few more seasons. The A's have the top-2 players, Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson, in terms of rookie of the year odds in the AL, but a closer isn't going to do you much until you are in position to win more games. The A's traded Miller at his highest value before he suffered a potential injury, and they were able to land a premier young talent. The A's also landed the Padres' #3, #13, and #17 prospects in the move. Prospects don't always pan out, but on paper this is a strong return.

MLB Trade Impact: Bieber Traded to the Blue Jays

TORONTO BLUE JAYS WIN WIN% AL EAST PLAYOFF ALCS WS w/o Bieber 90.4 55.8% 50.0% 93.6% 11.9% 4.4% w/ Bieber 90.5 55.9% 50.5% 93.7% 11.8% 4.4% Diff 0.1 0.1% 0.5% 0.1% -0.1% 0.0%

This move doesn't make a big impact at all for the Blue Jays, but it is worth the risk of adding a former Cy Young winner at probably his lowest value. Bieber has only pitched in 2 games since 2024, but he is scheduled to return in the next week. Bieber had a 3.80 ERA in 2023, but he wasn't getting a lot of swing and miss and his 1.234 WHIP was his highest since his rookie season. This move certainly won't hurt the Jays because if Bieber is ineffective, they have enough arms that they won't be overly reliant upon him.

Trade Grades:

Blue Jays Grade: B+

This was a solid buy low move for the Blue Jays. There's enough time before the playoffs that the Jays can see what they have in Bieber. Bieber also has a player option for next season, but its not at a crazy high price, so this move won't have a crazy financial impact. Khal Stephen was having a strong season in the minor leagues, but its likely not an overpay.

Guardians Grade: B+

The Guardians have one of the best pitching development systems, and they were able to add a strong prospect with upside. The Guardians were sellers, and this move makes sense for both sides. Stephen is a solid return, considering that the Guardians don't know how strong Bieber will be when he returns from injury, and he wasn't on a long term deal.

MLB Trade Impact: Eugenio Suarez Traded to the Mariners

SEATTLE MARINERS WIN WIN% AL WEST PLAYOFF ALCS WS w/ Suarez 88.5 54.6% 44.1% 79.4% 17.5% 8.4% w/o Suarez 88.0 54.3% 41.6% 77.6% 14.4% 6.7% Diff -0.5 -0.3% -2.5% -1.8% -3.1% -1.7%

This was a pretty significant move for the Mariners, whose WS% goes up by 1.7% with the addition of Suarez. The Mariners have done a good job of adding both Josh Naylor (who brings a strong average) and Suarez (who brings power). Suarez is up to 36 home runs on the year and combining his power with Cal Raleigh's is substantial. The Mariners have the pitching depth to make a run, and now their lineup is looking a lot more competent, especially considering the AL is pretty open. The return for the Diamondbacks seems a bit light considering their rumored asking price over the last week. Because Naylor and Suarez are rentals, the Mariners were able to retain their best prospects in these trades.

Trade Grades:

Mariners Grade: A

The Mariners added a lot more thump to their lineup with this trade and were able to keep their top prospects. Tyler Locklear is having a strong season in AAA, but he didn't do much in his limited action in the majors. Juan Burgos and Hunter Cranton are bullpen arms if/when they are in the majors. Considering that the rumored asking price from the Yankees included Spencer Jones, this return seems light.

Diamondbacks: B-

It seems like the Diamondbacks could've done better here. According to MLB.com, the top prospect traded was Locklear, who ranks 9th in the Mariners system. The Mariners have a strong system, and even though Suarez is a rental, it seems like Arizona could've taken a risk and landed a more high upside player in this move.

MLB Trade Impact: Ryan Helsley Traded to the Mets

NEW YORK METS WIN WIN% NL EAST PLAYOFF NLCS WS w/o Helsley 89.5 55.2% 33.2% 89.1% 6.5% 2.9% w/ Helsley 89.4 55.2% 33.2% 89.1% 6.9% 3.1% Diff -0.1 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.4% 0.2%

It is interesting to see the Mets didn't get better in the regular season with Helsley, but their postseason outcome got slightly better. You can chalk this up to model variance. The Mets added Tyler Rogers to their bullpen earlier today and added even more premium depth with the addition of Helsley, a flame thrower. The Mets impact when they landed Tyler Rogers was bigger than adding Helsley from a model impact because the degree to which their bullpen got better can only grow so much with each move, so perhaps this move would've had more of an impact earlier in the day from a model perspective. Having Rogers, Helsley, and Edwin Diaz in the bullpen gives them a strong group of relievers to help them make a deep run. Helsley is a rental, so the Mets didn't have to part with premium prospects to get him unlike the Phillies trade for Duran.



Trade Grades:



Mets Grade: B/B+



This is a solid move to make the bullpen better, but the Mets have to make a run to make it worth it. Helsley is a rental, and the Mets had to part with two top-15 prospects in their system to land him.



Cardinals Grade B

The Cardinals got three prospects for Helsley and two of them were top-15 in the Mets' system. This is probably up there with the most the Cards were going to get for a rental, but all three prospects are in A ball, so it wouldn't be a major surprise if none of them every contribute at the big league level. This is a solid trade given the Cards' rest of season forecast, but there's a lot tbd with the impact of the prospects.

MLB Trade Impact: Jhoan Duran Traded to the Phillies

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES WIN WIN% NL EAST PLAYOFF NLCS WS w/o Duran 93.2 57.5% 68.6% 97.4% 19.3% 10.9% w/ Duran 93.9 57.9% 68.8% 97.9% 19.9% 11.2% Diff 0.7 0.4% 0.2% 0.5% 0.6% 0.3%

The Phillies came into the day with a .241 batting average allowed and 4.52 ERA allowed in the 9th inning. They made a big move trading for Jhoan Duran, who has a 2.01 ERA and 16 saves this season. The move had a solid impact across the board for the Phillies, who moved two of their top-10 prospects to land the big time closer. Duran comes with two years of control after this season, but the price doesn't seem too expensive considering Mick Abel is likely at best a 4th or 5th starter in the majors, and Eduardo Tait is more of a long term prospect who is just 18 years old.

Grades:



Phillies Grade: A

The Phillies solved perhaps their biggest problem with this move. They needed a premier arm to close out games and that's exactly what they got. They parted with two prospects, but they know what they had in Mick Abel, and Eduardo Tait is several seasons away from contributing in the majors.

Twins Grade: B

The Twins grade likely hinges on Eduardo Tait's outcome, but the return seems a little light for one of the top closers in the league. Tait is an 18 year old playing in High A, so don't read too much into his .255 average and .753 OPS. However, if he doesn't become an average to above average MLB player, this is a loss for the Twins.

MLB Trade Impact: Tyler Rogers Traded to the Mets

The Mets needed bullpen depth and traded for it with the addition of Tyler Rogers, the twin brother of Taylor Rogers who was just traded. Rogers is a sidewinder that is not easy to barrel up. While our numbers are volatile right now with the amount of transactions happening in the majors, we are a fan of this move. The Mets have an opportunity to make a postseason run, and they are not going to be quiet at the deadline.

NEW YORK METS WIN WIN% NL EAST PLAYOFF NLCS WS w/o Rogers 89.1 55.0% 29.1% 87.0% 5.9% 2.8% w/ Rogers 89.5 55.2% 31.4% 89.1% 6.8% 3.0% Diff 0.4 0.2% 2.3% 2.1% 0.9% 0.2%

Grades:

Mets Grade: B+



The Mets had to make several 40-man roster spot decisions and also needed to add bullpen arms. They did both in this trade. Rogers is a submarine pitcher who is durable and very hard to square up. He made the Mets' outlook better across the board when running a simulation to see his impact. The Mets parted with Drew Gilbert, Blade Tidwell, and Jose Butto. Gilbert and Tidwell have some potential as former high draft picks, but the Mets needed immediate impact and got it with this trade. If Gilbert and Tidwell weren't rule 5 eligible this grade would not be where it is at.

Giants Grade: B+

The Giants probably weren't going to get a better haul for Rogers than they got here. Rogers is a rental, and they were able to get two top-20 prospects from the Mets' farm system for him. Tidwell has struggled in his limited MLB opportunities, but he could become a solid reliever if he can't improve his command. Gilbert is having an okay season, but he does have 14 HRs in 87 games. He can be an impact bat if he can raise his batting average.

MLB Trade Impact: Ke'Bryan Hayes Traded to the Reds

It is no surprise to see our model not like the Ke'Bryan Hayes move for the Reds because we factor in offense much more than defense. The Reds also parted with a relief pitcher with a sub-3.00 ERA to do so. Hayes has a positive WAR (Wins Above Replacement) due to his glove at third, but he has a .569 OPS this season after finishing last season with a .573 OPS. Those are almost unplayable numbers if it weren't for his defense.

CINCINNATI REDS WIN WIN% NL CENTRAL PLAYOFF NLCS WS w/ Rogers 83.6 51.6% 0.4% 29.3% 1.8% 0.9% w/ Hayes 82.7 51.0% 0.3% 23.2% 1.4% 0.6% Diff -0.9 -0.6% -0.1% -6.1% -0.4% -0.3%



Grades:

Reds Grade: B

The Reds didn't have to give up much to land a once promising player. Hayes is still a valuable player thanks to his glove and is just two years away from a season in which he had 15 HRs and a .762 OPS. The Reds have several years of control with Hayes, who might benefit from a change of scenery. While our model doesn't like this move, we don't factor in Hayes' elite glove and the Reds, unlike the Pirates, can sit Hayes and use him as a defensive replacement if his bat doesn't turn around. The Reds did part with a solid arm and a top-10 prospect in their system, but neither is going to make them lose sleep.

Pirates Grade: B

The Pirates need bats and elite defense isn't going to do much when you can't score runs. Getting rid of Hayes signals that the Pirates are looking to upgrade their offense, but they probably have to trade more of the roster and get young prospects with the hopes that one of them hits. The Pirates are in a tricky situation where they need to find more of a balance between their strong group of young arms and lack of bats. Trading Hayes in the division is a risky move.

MLB Trade Impact: Ryan McMahon to Yankees

FanDuel is offering a price of +1000 for the Yankees to win the World Series. This implies around a 9% chance. In the SportsLine Model we had the Yankees at 12.7%, which was already a good value prior to acquiring Ryan McMahon. DraftKings and BetRivers are offering just +700 on the Yankees.

While his impact in terms of +Wins is just +0.3 in their remaining 60 games (+0.5% improvement in win% per game) that's still enough to significantly improve their chances of winning the AL East and as a result win the World Series.

Grades:

Yankees Grade: B+

While McMahon's batting average and OPS don't stand out, the Yankees added a strong defender who will hit home runs. McMahon has 16 home runs and is a left-handed bat that could benefit from the short porch in Yankee Stadium. The Yankees were hitting .214 with 11 home runs from the third base position before the trade. McMahon is an affordable asset with team control. With it sounding like Eugenio Suarez' asking price was steep, it makes sense that the Yankees went with the less expensive option, especially considering Suarez would be a rental. The Yankees parted with two pitching prospects, but neither was among their top pitching prospects.

Rockies Grade: B

The Rockies are in a rebuilding mode and this trade makes sense for them. McMahon had a negative contract value considering his output and for a team that is competing for one of the worst seasons in baseball history, getting prospects and building for the future is a smart move. The Rockies did sell McMahon at a discount value, as he has not been performing well as a whole over the last few seasons. Trying to stack arms and hoping one of them click is a gamble the Rockies need to make, given how hard it is to land premium arms in Denver-- pitchers don't want to pitch in that type of altitude.

NEW YORK YANKEES WIN WIN% AL EAST PLAYOFF ALCS WS Before Trade 91.5 56.5% 39.4% 91.2% 24.3% 12.7% w/ McMahon 91.8 56.7% 42.0% 92.2% 25.9% 13.5% Diff 0.3 0.2% 2.6% 1.0% 1.6% 0.8%













REST OF SEASON WIN LOSS WIN%





Before Trade 35.5 24.5 59.2%





w/ McMahon 35.8 24.2 59.7%





Diff 0.3 -0.3 0.5%







Josh Naylor Traded to the Mariners

The Mariners have the arms to make a run this season, which is why we had value on the Mariners as longshots to win both the AL and World Series, but their lack of bats have been holding them back the last few seasons. The model loves Josh Naylor's ability to hit for average (.292 overall) especially against right-handed pitching (.310 with a .888 OPS). The impact of landing Naylor is seen more on Seattle's chances to make the playoffs than their chances to win the ALCS or World Series, both of which didn't change much. If Julio Rodriguez can get hot throughout the rest of the season, the AL is open enough that the Mariners are worth a shot at +1100 to win the AL.

Mariners Grade: B+

The Mariners needed to add a batter with a high batting average, especially at the first base position. Between Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena, the Mariners have a lot of boom or bust on their roster. Cal Raleigh is second in AL MVP odds for good reason, but he's also not going to hit for a high average. Naylor gives the Mariners a batter that is going to hit righties and boost the overall team BA. Naylor is a rental and cost the Mariners a potential useful bullpen arm in Brandyn Garcia. Its a very solid move that probably falls between a B and B+. Garcia was just an 11th round pick that the Mariners developed, so its more of a testament of the Mariners relatively strong system.

Diamondbacks Grade: B

The Diamondbacks are having a disappointing season and are sellers at the deadline. Getting value for Naylor who is a free agent this offseason makes sense. Slade Cecconi, who Arizona gave up along with a draft pick to get Naylor, has been solid for Cleveland this season. So it hurts that they gave up a promising pitcher only to have Naylor for a short time, but the return for Naylor is solid given his impending free agency.

SEATTLE MARINERS WIN WIN% AL WEST PLAYOFF ALCS WS w/o Naylor 88.9 54.9% 32.8% 79.4% 17.3% 8.6% w/ Naylor 89.2 55.1% 35.5% 81.7% 17.4% 8.6% Diff 0.3 0.2% 2.7% 2.3% 0.1% 0.0%

The best price for Seattle to win the division that our books are offering is at Caesars +375 which implies a little over 21%. Our nearly 36% chance with Naylor in the lineup makes this a pretty strong +$$$ betting value. Their odds of making the playoffs are between -240 (DraftKings) and -250 (Caesars, FanDuel). These imply over 70% and we also have value with our nearly 82% forecast.

While the Naylor addition did not measurably improve Seattle's World Series chances in our simulations they are still at nearly 9% which is more than double what their best priced +2400, 4% line that Fanatics is offering. FanDuel and Caesars are both offering +2100, 4.54%.