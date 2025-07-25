The Inside the Lines Team powers the SportsLine Model and is giving you their favorite picks for free. You have seen us or our projections all over the CBS Sports and SportsLine universe but now you have one page where all of our personal best bets are posted daily.

We are in the 'slow season' for sports but that has not stopped the team from racking up some tremendous results and we encourage you to check some of them out for yourselves on the blog, our recent Home Run bets and Golf.

MLB Trade Impact: Ryan McMahon to Yankees

FanDuel is offering a price of +1000 for the Yankees to win the World Series. This implies around a 9% chance. In the SportsLine Model we had the Yankees at 12.7%, which was already a good value prior to acquiring Ryan McMahon. DraftKings and BetRivers are offering just +700 on the Yankees.

While his impact in terms of +Wins is just +0.3 in their remaining 60 games (+0.5% improvement in win% per game) that's still enough to significantly improe their chances of winning the AL East and as a result win the World Series.

NEW YORK YANKEES WIN WIN% AL EAST PLAYOFF ALCS WS Before Trade 91.5 56.5% 39.4% 91.2% 24.3% 12.7% w/ McMahon 91.8 56.7% 42.0% 92.2% 25.9% 13.5% Diff 0.3 0.2% 2.6% 1.0% 1.6% 0.8%













Josh Naylor Traded to the Mariners

The Mariners have the arms to make a run this season, which is why we had value on the Mariners as longshots to win both the AL and World Series, but their lack of bats have been holding them back the last few seasons. The model loves Josh Naylor's ability to hit for average (.292 overall) especially against right-handed pitching (.310 with a .888 OPS). The impact of landing Naylor is seen more on Seattle's chances to make the playoffs than their chances to win the ALCS or World Series, both of which didn't change much. If Julio Rodriguez can get hot throughout the rest of the season, the AL is open enough that the Mariners are worth a shot at +1100 to win the AL.

SEATTLE MARINERS WIN WIN% AL WEST PLAYOFF ALCS WS w/o Naylor 88.9 54.9% 32.8% 79.4% 17.3% 8.6% w/ Naylor 89.2 55.1% 35.5% 81.7% 17.4% 8.6% Diff 0.3 0.2% 2.7% 2.3% 0.1% 0.0%

The best price for Seattle to win the division that our books are offering is at Caesars +375 which implies a little over 21%. Our nearly 36% chance with Naylor in the lineup makes this a pretty strong +$$$ betting value. Their odds of making the playoffs are between -240 (DraftKings) and -250 (Caesars, FanDuel). These imply over 70% and we also have value with our nearly 82% forecast.

While the Naylor addition did not measurably improve Seattle's World Series chances in our simulations they are still at nearly 9% which is more than double what their best priced +2400, 4% line that Fanatics is offering. FanDuel and Caesars are both offering +2100, 4.54%.