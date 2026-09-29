The MLB Playoffs have arrived. The push for the 2026 World Series begins on Tuesday with four Wild Card Series games. The action gets under way at 2 p.m. ET with Phillies vs. Braves, followed by White Sox vs. Astros at 5, Yankees vs. Red Sox at 8 and Cubs vs. Padres 10. If you're looking to make picks for Tuesday's games, you should check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say. Use the latest DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

The model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

MLB playoffs bets for Tuesday

Phillies +1.5 vs. Braves

White Sox +110 vs. Astros

Yankees vs. Red Sox Over 6

Cubs +105 vs. Padres

Phillies +1.5 vs. Braves

A pair of excellent left-handers will face off to begin the playoffs as Atlanta's Chris Sale faces Philadelphia's Jesus Luzardo -- initially, at least. The plan is seemingly to use Luzardo as something of an opener as the southpaw hasn't started since the beginning of September and has only pitched one inning in relief since then. Trade acquisition Luis Arraez will be unavailable for the Phillies. Nonetheless, the SportsLine Projection Model has the Phillies covering at a 66% rate.

White Sox +110 vs. Astros

The AL's playoff lightweights meet in Houston for the day's second game. The Astros finished with a .500 record but still won the AL West, a division that failed to impress as a whole this season. The White Sox won 84 games but should be heartened after winning just 60 in 2025. Chicago produced some real breakout players like Miguel Vargas, Sean Burke and Tristan Peters. Both teams will have bullpen games on Tuesday. The SportsLine model has the underdog White Sox winning at a 52% rate, which offers value at this price.

Bet on baseball with at FanDuel and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Yankees vs. Red Sox Over 6

One of baseball's most intense rivalries writes its latest chapter as the Yankees host the Red Sox in the Bronx. The game is set up to be a pitcher's duel with AL Cy Young Award favorite Cam Schlittler facing Boston's Payton Tolle. The Yankees will be without Aaron Judge, who didn't make the roster for the series after suffering a calf injury late in the season. The SportsLine model has Over 6.5 hitting at at 61% rate.

Cubs +105 vs. Padres

MLB's best offense has to deal with MLB's best bullpen as the Chicago Cubs visit the San Diego Padres. The Cubs led baseball in runs scored this season and feature the likely unanimous NL MVP in Pete Crow-Armstrong. The Padres were firmly in the middle of the pack on offense but had a bullpen that led the sport in fWAR. The starting pitching matchup is Chicago's Matthew Boyd vs. San Diego's Michael King. The SportsLine model has the Cubs winning at a 52% rate.