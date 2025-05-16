Friday brings a full 15-game slate, with a number of notable rivalries on tap. The day starts with the Cubs and White Sox battling at Wrigley Field, before Juan Soto returns to the Bronx with the Mets to take on the Yankees, and the Astros and Rangers do battle in Arlington.

There isn't any rain forecasted on Thursday that would impact this slate, but what about wind? Here's a look at how the weather could impact every contest on today's slate and how bettors should look to wager depending on the forecast. All weather reports are courtesy of weather.com.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs - 2:20 p.m. ET

It should be a beautiful afternoon for baseball at the Friendly Confines. A temperature just over 80 degrees and partly cloudy skies are expected around first pitch. Wind will be a factor, as it usually is at Wrigley Field. Gusts of 17 mph are forecasted to be blowing out to left field, and the winds will only get stronger as the game goes on ahead of thunderstorms expected in the evening.

Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds - 6:40 p.m.

Morning storms should give way to partly cloudy conditions by first pitch, although that does mean the grass may still be wet. It should be around 78 degrees at first pitch, with 12 mph winds blowing in from right field -- potentially bad news for lefty sluggers.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies - 6:45 p.m. ET

Scattered storms are expected all day in Philadelphia. As of publication, the rain is expected to tail off around first pitch, but rain could be a factor as the night progresses. For now, it should be around 78 degrees and mostly cloudy when the game starts, with slight 7 mph winds blowing out to right field. If this game interests you, keep an eye on the weather reports.

New York Mets at New York Yankees - 7:05 p.m. ET

It's a cloudy, dreary day in New York and that's not expected to change. The current forecast expects it to be 69 degrees at first pitch with overcast skies, and 8 mph winds blowing from right field to left field. The vibes should match the expected reception for Juan Soto from Yankees fans.

Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles - 7:05 p.m. ET

Current forecasts call for thunderstorms from 4-7 p.m., so this game may start in a delay. Things should clear up 8 p.m. and leave cloudy skies with 78 degree temperatures, and very slight winds blowing out to center field. This forecast could evolve over time, though -- but expect them to get this game in, even if it starts late.

Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays - 7:10 p.m. ET

The roof is rarely open for night games in Toronto, even if the weather is expected to be a lovely 71 degrees at first pitch. We recommend keeping an eye on @IsTheDomeOpen on Twitter just in case, but all signs point to this game being played indoors.

Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox - 7:10 p.m. ET

It should be 74 degrees and partly cloudy when Garrett Crochet takes the bump at Fenway Park. Expected 10 mph winds will be blowing out to the Green Monster in left field, making right-handed hitters lick their lips even more.

Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins - 7:10 p.m. ET

It should be beautiful today in Miami. The forecast says it'll be sunny and 84 degrees at first pitch time, with slight wind out to left field, but loanDepot park has a retractable roof. The Marlins do note on Twitter whether the roof will be open or closed when they announce the day's lineup, so keep an eye out.

St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals - 7:40 p.m. ET

It'll be a nice night at the ballpark at Kauffman Stadium, if you don't mind some wind. The temperature should be around 80 degrees at first pitch with sunny skies. But nearly 20 mph winds will be blowing out to right field, so if Vinnie Pasquantino gets ahold of one -- look out.

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers - 8:05 p.m. ET

There will be scattered storms in Arlington today, and while things should clear up by first pitch, it will still be cloudy with temperatures in the mid-80s. Globe Life Field's Twitter account announces whether the roof will be open or closed -- I'm guessing it'll be closed, but keep an eye out.

Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers - 8:10 p.m. ET

American Family Field has a retractable roof, but whether it's open or closed doesn't seem to be as easily tracked as at some other parks. Given that there will be thunderstorms in Milwaukee until just before first pitch, it may be safe to assume the roof will be closed on Friday.

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks- 9:40 p.m. ET

The Diamondbacks are kind enough to have a page on their website showing whether the roof at Chase Field will be open or closed, and it'll be open on Friday. It'll be sunny and around 90 degrees at first pitch, with slight winds. Drink plenty of water if you're going to the game.

Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres - 9:40 p.m. ET

It'll be a mild night at Petco Park, with temperatures just above 60 degrees and partly cloudy skies at first pitch. There should be 7 mph winds blowing towards right field.

Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers - 10:10 p.m. ET

Similar conditions should be expected up the highway at Dodger Stadium, where it'll be 63 degrees with cloudy skies at game time. The slightest of winds should be blowing out to left-center field.

Athletics at San Francisco Giants - 10:15 p.m. ET

It'll be 63 degrees and partly cloudy for first pitch at Oracle Park, but the temperature will drop into the 50s as the night goes on. Expect 13 mph winds blowing out to center field -- which should help fly balls travel further in that cavernous outfield.