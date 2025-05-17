We've got 15 MLB games on the schedule for Saturday as Rivalry Weekend continues on. The Cubs host the White Sox at Wrigley Field, the Rangers and Astros face off in Arlington and Giants and Athletics go head-to-head in the Bay Area.

Rain doesn't appear to be much of an issue for any of these games Saturday, but there's always the possibility wind plays a vital role either aiding or limiting home runs. Here's a look at how the weather could impact Saturday's MLB slate and how bettors should look to wager depending on the forecast. All weather reports are courtesy of weather.com.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs - 2:20 p.m. ET

It should be another dry day in Chicago for this crosstown rivalry with temperatures in the low-60s for this game. Wind, naturally, will be a factor in the Windy City, with it blowing out to right field at 18 mph with gusts up to 29 mph, which could bode well for lefties like Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker.

Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays - 3:07 p.m. ET

It's unclear whether the roof will be open or closed for this American League clash north of the border, but the weather should be just fine come first pitch after some rain in the morning. There is some wind of roughly 15 mph with gusts in the mid- to high-20s out towards right field. The roof may very well close, though, due to rain earlier in the day, so keep an eye on @IsTheDomeOpen on Twitter/X.

Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles - 4:05 p.m. ET

Current forecasts show a beautiful day in Baltimore, with temperatures in the mid- to high-80s for this game and wind in the teens with stronger gusts up to 25 mph blowing in from left field towards center field and right field.

Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins - 4:10 p.m. ET

Things look awfully nice today in Miami, with a projected first pitch temperature of 86 degrees with some slight wind blowing out towards left-center field. LoanDepot Park does have a retractable roof, and the Marlins note on social media whether it's open or closed for the day when they announce the lineup.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies - 6:05 p.m. ET

It truly is always sunny in Philadelphia, at least Saturday where temperatures are in the low-80s and there's no rain. It's projected to be 83 degrees at first pitch with winds at roughly 14 mph with stronger gusts blowing west to east out towards right field, which is certainly good news for lefty sluggers like Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper.

Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds - 6:40 p.m.

It's a cloudy but warm and dry day in Cincinnati, with first pitch projected to be 71 degrees with wind in the teens blowing out towards left field. The stronger winds are expected in the early parts of this game with the breeze dying down as we get later into the night.

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers - 7:05 p.m. ET

The weather could get ugly in Arlington today, but the good news is the potential thunderstorms should all be clear come first pitch, which should see the weather as mostly cloudy in the high-70s with some light wind towards left field. Globe Life Field has a roof, which could very well be closed considering the lackluster weather earlier in the day. Globe Life Field's Twitter account announces whether the roof will be open or closed, so keep an eye on that.

St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals - 7:10 p.m. ET

It's projected to be a nice evening at Kauffman Stadium with temperatures in the mid-70s for first pitch with very little wind. If it is blowing and gusting at any point, it will be blowing in towards home plate, which could impact the amount of homers we see, though it should be pretty tame.

Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox - 7:15 p.m. ET

There's a small chance of showers at Fenway Park for this interleague clash, but it very likely will be dry when the Red Sox host the Braves. There's a slight breeze at roughly 10 mph with stronger gusts projected for this one, and the wind will be blowing out towards center field and right-center, the deepest part of Fenway.

Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers - 7:15 p.m. ET

American Family Field has a retractable roof, but it's not always the easiest to track whether it will be open or closed for a game. There's a slight chance or rain prior to first pitch, but it should be dry for the entirety of the game itself. There are projected strong winds nearing 20 mph with stronger gusts blowing straight out from home plate to the outfield, which would be good news for hitters and bad news for pitchers should the roof be open.

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks- 8:10 p.m. ET

The Diamondbacks announced the roof will be open for this NL West matchup at Chase Field. It's a beautiful sunny day in Arizona that will see a first pitch temperature in the low-90s. There's some wind blowing to the northeast, which is out towards right field at Chase Field, which is welcome news for lefty sluggers like Corbin Carroll.

Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres - 8:40 p.m. ET

After being dry all day, there is a small chance of rain for essentially the entirety of this Mariners-Padres game, but it doesn't appear that will impact things too much. Temperatures will be in the low-60s with wind just over 10 mph blowing towards right field.

Athletics at San Francisco Giants - 9:05 p.m. ET

It'll be a chillier night in the Bay Area compared to most of the other stadiums we've highlighted, with temperatures in the 50s and consistent wind in teens blowing out to right-center field, one of the deeper parts of Oracle Park.

Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers - 9:10 p.m. ET

Weather should have little to no impact at Dodger Stadium Saturday night with temperatures in the low-60s to high-50s and little to no wind as the Dodgers host the Angels. If there are wind gusts, they'll push fly balls out towards right-center, but don't expect that to play a big role in this game.