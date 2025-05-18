There's a full 15-game MLB slate Sunday, May 18, headlined by the conclusion of the "Subway Series" between the New York Mets and New York Yankees on Sunday Night Baseball. The Minnesota Twins are going for their 14th win in a row as they attempt to sweep the Milwaukee Brewers, while the Baltimore Orioles try to snap a five-game skid amidst the dismissal of manager Brandon Hyde. The Colorado Rockies, who have the worst run differential in baseball at -143, got a rare win Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Can they make it two in a row and take the series?

Here are the potential weather implications for every game on Sunday's slate and how bettors could use the forecast to make wagers. All weather reports are courtesy of weather.com.

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers - 1:05 p.m. ET

The roof at Globe Life Field will likely be closed for this one, as temperatures are set to be in the mid 80s with the potential for rain in the afternoon. The SportsLine projection model likes Texas on the run line in this matchup.

Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox - 1:35 p.m. ET

There is the potential for some rain in this game, but the biggest weather factor will be a 15 mph breeze blowing into the stadium from the west, which will likely keep some fly balls out of the stands. Despite these conditions, the SportsLine model still leans to the Over on the total, which comes in at 9 (Over -118, Under -102).

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies - 1:35 p.m. ET

Philadelphia is set to experience partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid 70s for this game, but there will be a 18-20 mph winds blowing towards left field. This likely takes away some home run potential from Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper but the model still leans to the Over on the total of 8.5.

Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles - 1:35 p.m. ET

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s for this game, with a wind blowing into the stadium at about 16-17 mph for most of the afternoon. The total comes in at 9.5 and the SportsLine projection model leans to the Under in this one. Despite warmer weather, the wind could keep some fly balls out of the bleachers to take some runs off the board.

Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays - 1:37 p.m. ET

The roof will likely be closed in Toronto with temperatures set to be in the mid 50s for most of the afternoon before climbing into the upper 50s near the conclusion of the game. There's also a slight chance of rain, but with the roof set to be closed, that's unlikely to be a factor in this contest.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Cincinnati Reds - 1:40 p.m. ET

There's not going to be much wind, but whatever wind does show up will be blowing into the ballpark in Cincinnati. However, temperatures are set to be in the 70s with sunny skies, so that should get the bats going. The SportsLine model projects the Over to hit in this game, with the total set at 9.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Miami Marlins - 1:40 p.m. ET

It's going to be hot at LoanDepot Park Sunday, with the thermostat entering the mid 80s. The good news for fans is there is no humidity in the forecast and skies will be sunny. Even with a slight wind coming into the park, both offenses should get going this afternoon even though the SportsLine model leans to the Under on the total at 8.5.

Minnesota Twins vs. Milwaukee Brewers - 2:10 p.m. ET

There's some wind blowing towards right field for this encounter, which could help Christian Yelich when it comes to hitting a home run. However, temperatures are set to be in the low 50s which could lead to some poor hitting overall. The SportsLine model still likes the Over in this matchup on a total of 7.5.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Kansas City Royals - 2:10 p.m. ET

There are going to be some thunderstorms in Kansas City, but those should be later in the evening after this contest. Temperatures are going to be in the upper 70s and there's a decent wind going out of the park. That could lead to plenty of offense in this one and the SportsLine model agrees, backing the Over on the total which sits at 8.

Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs - 2:10 p.m. ET

The Cubs are going for a sweep in the Crosstown Classic, though the wind will be blowing in from the bleachers at the Friendly Confines Sunday. The SportsLine model likes the Over in this one on the total of 8, but that likely has more to do with the White Sox pitching than potentially unfavorable weather for both offenses.

Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants - 4:05 p.m. ET

There's a 20 mph wind coming from the west, which means balls going out of Oracle Park this afternoon will get some assistance. However, the model is still liking the Under here at 8.5 but that likely has more to do with the Athletics only managing one run through the first two games of this series.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers - 4:10 p.m. ET

It's going to be sunny and in the upper 60s/lower 70s in Los Angeles with negligible wind, which means perfect baseball weather. Despite the picturesque setting, the SportsLine model doesn't see much offense here and is backing the Under at 9. The Dodgers do have one of the best lineups in baseball but the Angels rank 24th in runs scored this season.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks - 4:10 p.m. ET

These teams combined for 26 runs Saturday in a wild Colorado win, and the model once again leans to the Over here. There's the potential for wind helping left-handed hitters clear the right field wall at Chase Field, and temperatures are set to be the upper 80s with no humidity. That's going to help both offenses overall, and they are carrying some momentum from the last game into Sunday's rubber match.

Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres - 4:10 p.m. ET

It'll once again be in the 60s in San Diego, though skies will be cloudy. There's a light wind blowing out towards left field, which should aid both offenses in what is already a hitter-friendly park. The SportsLine model sees plenty of scoring in this one and likes the Over on the total at 7.5.

New York Mets vs. New York Yankees - 7 p.m. ET

There's a slight wind blowing out towards left-center field to further aid two explosive lineups in the rubber game of the "Subway Series." The temperature is set to be in the low 70s/high 60s with partly cloudy skies, so the formula is there for the bats to get hot. The Over is hitting in 61.1% of model simulations for this game.