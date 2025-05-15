It's a smaller six-game slate on Thursday for baseball, but there are two nationally televised games on MLB Network, with the Washington Nationals facing off against the Atlanta Braves at 12:15 p.m. ET and the Houston Astros battling the Texas Rangers at 8:05 p.m. ET.

There isn't any rain forecasted on Thursday that would impact this slate, but what about wind? Here's a look at how the weather could impact every contest on today's slate and how bettors should look to wager depending on the forecast. All weather reports are courtesy of weather.com.

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves - 12:05 p.m. ET

It's a perfect afternoon for baseball with mid-70s temperatures and cloudy skies in Atlanta. There are winds of up to 11 MPH that will be blowing out, the strongest gusts of today's entire slate.

Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles - 12:35 p.m.

After sweeping Wednesday's doubleheader, the Twins enter Thursday's contest on a 10-game winning streak. They don't have to worry about any elements here, as it'll be in the mid-70s with cloudy skies and limited winds of up to 3 MPH blowing outward.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds - 12:40 p.m. ET

There will be winds of around 8 MPH at first pitch that will be blowing from right to left in Cincinnati, pairing with 80-degree temperatures and a partly cloudy forecast. Cincinnati is the biggest favorite on the slate at -228 on the money line, though the SportsLine projection model still thinks there's value there with the Reds winning in 73% of simulations.

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays - 3:07 p.m. ET

The roof was closed at Rogers Centre for Tuesday and Wednesday for this series, with yesterday having a similar forecast as today with temperatures in the low 60s and a partly cloudy sky. With the roof likely closed again today, there shouldn't be any weather impact for this game.

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers - 8:05 p.m. ET

The Globe Life Field roof was closed for Tuesday and Wednesday's games with mid-90s temperatures. It'll be in the mid-80s for this all-Texas showdown in Arlington, but it's looking like there will be no weather impact for this clash with the roof likely closed again.

Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers - 10:10 p.m. ET

Just another nice night in Los Angeles, with mid-60s weather, clear skies and winds of up to 4 MPH blowing outward at the ballpark. This matchup has the highest total on the board today with an Over/Under of 9.5 runs. The SportsLine projection model barely sides with the Over here, as it hits in 50.1% of simulations.