It's a full slate of MLB action on Tuesday, May 12 with 15 games on the schedule. Notable matchups include the Boston Red Sox at the Detroit Tigers at 6:40 p.m. on TBS, the red-hot St. Louis Cardinals against the Philadelphia Phillies at 6:45 p.m. ET and the New York Yankees battling the Seattle Mariners at 9:40 p.m. ET.

Here's a look at how the weather could impact every contest on Tuesday's slate and how bettors should look to wager depending on the forecast. There are a few games that could be impacted by rain today. All weather reports are courtesy of weather.com.

Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians - 6:10 p.m. ET

Showers are projected to start at 5 p.m. CT and then once again at 9 p.m. CT, so there could be possible delays or even a postponement in Cleveland. There are winds up to 14 MPH at around first pitch blowing out to left field that could slightly carry baseballs hit in that direction. This contest has a total of 9 runs with the Under slightly favored at -114, however the SportsLine projection model's top play for this affair is Brewers run line at +1.5 (-192).

Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles - 6:35 p.m. ET

There is rain in Baltimore all throughout the day, with a 90% chance of rain and 13 MPH winds blowing from right to left around first pitch. This one appears likely to be delayed or even rained out.

Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers - 6:40 p.m. ET

A few showers may pop up earlier in the day and close to first pitch, but afterwards it's supposed to be cloudy with a breeze of up to 10 MPH blowing in from left field. That means that a chance of a home run to left field is slightly lower than usual. Over 8.5 runs is hitting in 59% of the simulations from the SportsLine projection model, but the Tigers money line (-105) has the highest grade for this showdown.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds - 6:40 p.m. ET

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to appear early on in the evening, which could lead to this game being delayed. From 8 p.m. CT on, though, it's cloudy with very light winds of around 3 MPH. White Sox-Reds has the highest total on the board for Tuesday night at 9.5, although the Under hits in 54% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies - 6:45 p.m. ET

There is steady rain all day long, with there being at least an 80% chance of rain from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m. Expect this clash to be delayed or postponed.

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays - 7:07 p.m. ET

There are a few showers expected in Toronto around first pitch, so the roof will be closed at the Rogers Centre to make sure weather doesn't impact this AL East battle.

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets - 7:10 p.m. ET

Showers begin in Queens at around 5 p.m. and continue for hours before lighter rain shows up around 10 p.m. There is certainly a chance that this game will get delayed or rained out. If they do end up playing this one, winds of up to 11 MPH will be blowing from right to left.

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves - 7:15 p.m. ET

It's a cloudy forecast in Atlanta for Tuesday, though there is a 24% chance of rain around first pitch. There are also expected to be lighter winds of up to 7 MPH. While Under 8.5 runs hits in 54% of the SportsLine projection model's simulations, the bet with the strongest grade is the Nationals run line at +1.5 (-103).

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs - 7:40 p.m. ET

The Windy City won't exactly be in full force on Tuesday. There are light-to-moderate winds of 7 MPH at the start of the game and 5 MPH shortly after that will be blowing in from right-center field, which will slightly reduce the chances of a home run being hit in that direction. The total for this contest is 8, and these are two of the stronger Over teams in baseball, with the Marlins at 24-15-1 and the Cubs at 25-15-2 to Overs in their games this season.

Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers - 8:05 p.m. ET

The forecast is calling for temperatures in the mid-90s at first pitch, so the roof should be closed at Globe Life Field for Tuesday with no weather impact for this game.

Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros - 8:10 p.m. ET

While it won't be as hot as Arlington for Rockies-Rangers, Daikin Park rarely opens the roof, meaning you don't have to sweat out the weather with this contest.

Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres - 9:40 p.m. ET

It's not picturesque weather in San Diego on Tuesday night, but they'll certainly be playing this game with temperatures in the low 60s and a minimal chance of rain in the forecast. There are winds of up to 10 MPH that will be blowing from left to right. The total in this battle is 7.5, with the Over hitting in 58% of simulations from the SportsLine projection model.

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners - 9:40 p.m. ET

The roof should be open at T-Mobile Park with a cloudy forecast and temperatures in the upper 50s for most of the game. Winds of up to 9 MPH will be blowing out to left field, so fly balls hit to that area could receive a bit of a boost. This clash has the lowest total on the entire MLB slate at just 7, though the SportsLine model has the Over hitting 60% of the time.

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants - 9:45 p.m. ET

Among all the games with a clear forecast and being played without a roof, this showdown has the strongest winds at up to 15 MPH blowing out to center field. That means hitters should have the advantage here, though the total is sitting at 7.5 with Brandon Pfaadt (6-2, 3.28 ERA) and Robbie Ray (5-0, 2.84 ERA) taking the mound to start.

Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers - 10:10 p.m. ET

It'll be a clear evening in Los Angeles with temperatures in the low 60s and slight winds of up to 5 MPH blowing out to right-center field.