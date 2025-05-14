You know what's better than a full 15-game MLB slate? A 17-game schedule stretching from noon to midnight ET, thanks to a pair of doubleheaders. The Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles will be playing each other twice Wednesday, along with the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies.

Here's a look at how the weather could impact every contest on Wednesday's slate and how bettors should look to wager depending on the forecast. All weather reports are courtesy of weather.com.

Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles - 12:05 p.m. and 3:35 p.m. ET

It's a cloudy day in Baltimore, as these two teams will escape the scattered thunderstorms later in the evening with their afternoon games. There will be winds up to 8 MPH that will blow from right to left to go along with temperatures in the 70s.

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies - 1:05 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. ET

The showers in Philadelphia are expected to stop by noon, meaning both contests are expected to be cloudy but playable. There will be winds blowing from right to left throughout the doubleheader, with the early game featuring gusts of up to 11 MPH and the later one having winds up to 9 MPH.

Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians - 1:10 p.m. ET

It's a great day for baseball in Cleveland, with temperatures in the 70s and mostly cloudy weather. There are winds of up to 9 MPH blowing out to center, meaning a slightly increased chance of flyballs leaving the yard when hit out in that direction. The total is set at 8 runs, and the Over hits in 55% of simulations from the SportsLine projection model.

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants - 3:45 p.m. ET

It's sunny and in the 60s in San Francisco, with strong winds blowing out to center field that will reach 16 MPH by the end of the game. There were five home runs in last night's 10-6 victory by the Giants, and this is a game where balls can be carried out.

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners - 4:10 p.m. ET

The Mariners open the roof at T-Mobile Park more often than not, and it's expected to be the case here with a cloudy day in the 50s along with light winds of up to 6 MPH blowing out. While Over 8 runs hits in 54% of simulations from the SportsLine projection model, the strongest play from this contest is Mariners -102 on the moneyline.

Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers - 6:40 p.m. ET

It's a picturesque day in Detroit, with temperatures in the 70s to complement a partly cloudy day. There are winds of 8 MPH blowing in, which won't help potential home runs. With those winds and Tigers ace Tarik Skubal on the mound, it's not a surprise to see this clash have the lowest total on today's slate with an over/under of 7 runs.

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays - 7:07 p.m. ET

The roof was closed at Rogers Centre Tuesday, but a clearer forecast with a cloudy sky in the high 50s likely means the roof will be open Wednesday. If that's the case, winds of up to 14 MPH will be blowing from right to left—but make sure to check if the roof will be open or closed closer to the first pitch if you're thinking about any wind-related bets for this clash.

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets - 7:10 p.m. ET

This appears to be the one game Wednesday that could be impacted by rain, as there's a 73% chance of rain in Queens at 7 p.m. It drops to about a 40% chance of showers by 9 p.m., so there's certainly a chance that this one gets delayed or even postponed. If it does get played, there are 10 MPH winds blowing from right to left later in the evening at Citi Field.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds - 7:14 p.m. ET

After some rain earlier in the day, Mother Nature will come through for the start of this showdown with mid-70s temperatures, partly cloudy skies and lighter winds of up to 6 MPH blowing inward.

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves - 7:15 p.m. ET

It'll be a beautiful night in Atlanta, with high-70s temperatures, a partly cloudy forecast and winds of up to 9 MPH blowing out. This NL East battle has one of the higher totals on the board at 9 runs, though the SportsLine projection model has the Under hitting in 55% of simulations.

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs - 7:40 p.m. ET

If you were expecting strong winds in Chicago, you'll be disappointed to find out about gusts up to 7 MPH for the first hour and then lighter ones of 5 MPH for the rest of the game. The total for this one is at 7.5, though the Cubs (26-15-2 to the Over) and Marlins (25-15-2 to the Over) are both strong Over teams so far this season.

Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers - 8:05 p.m. ET

The Globe Life Field roof was closed Tuesday with mid-90s temperatures around the first pitch, and it's also what the forecast is calling for Wednesday night. So with the roof likely closed again, there is no weather impact for this game.

Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros - 8:10 p.m. ET

It'll be in the mid-80s when this contest is about to start, but Daikin Park does not open the roof very often—including Tuesday with similar temperatures. No need to worry about the weather here with the roof likely closed again.

Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres - 9:40 p.m. ET

It's slated to be a mostly cloudy evening in San Diego with temperatures in the mid-60s. Winds of up to 8 MPH will be blowing from left to right, though I don't think even the strongest gusts could have prevented Fernando Tatis Jr.'s monster walk-off homer on Tuesday from leaving the yard—as it traveled 430 feet.

Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers - 10:10 p.m. ET

It'll start off sunny and then continue with clear skies in the evening—you weren't expecting anything different in Los Angeles, right? Winds of up to 5 MPH will be blowing outward at Dodger Stadium. This total sits at 8.5 runs, and the Over hits in 57% of simulations from the SportsLine projection model.