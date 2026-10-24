If Game 1 of the 2026 World Series is any indication, we're in for a great series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays. Milwaukee struck first blood with an exciting 3-2 win on Friday that featured two first-inning runs from the Brewers, a late Rays comeback effort in the ninth inning and three questionable baserunning decisions that led to outs. The Brewers will aim to take a 2-0 series lead on Saturday while the Rays are trying to even things up at 1-1 before the series shifts to Tampa Bay for Game 3 on Monday. The Rays will send ace Drew Rasmussen (2-0, 1.29 ERA in postseason) to the hill on Saturday against Brewers right-hander Logan Henderson (0-0, 3.00 ERA in postseason). First pitch from American Family Field is set for around 8 p.m. ET. If you're interested in making picks and predictions for Game 2 on Saturday, make sure you see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to make MLB predictions on Saturday and receive a $55 bonus:

The model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters the 2026 World Series on a 32-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $1,000 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

World Series Game 2 best bets

Brewers money line vs. Rays

Rays-Brewers Over 6.5 runs

Brewers ML vs. Rays

The Rays made things interesting late in Game 1 with a ninth-inning rally that got the tying run to third base and the go-ahead run on second, but the Brewers were able to put the visitors away for a 3-2 win. The Rays surprisingly went with Nick Martinez over Rasmussen in Game 1, and while the 2026 All-Star did ultimately pitch five innings, he gave up two runs in the first inning and had Tampa Bay playing catch up all night against Jacob Misiorowski and Milwaukee's elite bullpen. Rasmussen and Henderson square off on Saturday, and each right-hander has pitched well this postseason. Tampa Bay desperately needs another elite outing from its All-Star ace, who has been lights out this postseason. The SportsLine model thinks the Brewers are the team to back here, though, as they win in 65% of simulations for an 'A' grade. Use the latest DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

Rays vs. Brewers Over 6.5

Runs were at a premium on Friday with a 3-2 final score, but the teams were in position to score more. The Rays ran themselves out of two potential rallies with a pair of caught stealing attempts to end innings, and the Brewers lost a shot with a runner in scoring position when David Hamilton was thrown out at third base trying to stretch out a triple after stumbling rounding second base. The Rays also had two runners in scoring position for the final out of the game. The SportsLine model expects more runs to be scored Saturday night with Over 6.5 runs hitting in more than 70% of simulations for an 'A' grade. It's final score projection is Milwaukee 4.8, Tampa Bay 4.0.