MLS All-Star Game 2026: Odds, picks, betting preview, where to watch MLS vs. Liga MX on Wednesday

The top players in MLS and the cream of the crop from Liga MX will square off again this year at the 2026 MLS All-Star Game, which will be played Wednesday, July 28. This is the fourth time in five years that the MLS All-Stars will face the best players from the Mexican professional league. The MLS side won last year's clash 3-1 and has won three of the four meetings.

MLS All-Star Game 2026 kicks off at 8 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. It will be streaming on Apple TV. The hosts are +120 money-line favorites in the MLS All-Star Game odds at bet365, with Liga MX priced at +162 and a draw at +290. The Over/Under for total goals scored is 4.5. Here's a look at everything bettors need to know for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game.

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MLS All-Star Game betting preview

It has been less than two weeks since the United States and Mexico co-hosted the 2026 World Cup, and now the top professional players from those two nations will face off in the the friendly showcase Wednesday in Charlotte, N.C. The MLS side took on the English Premier League's Arsenal in the annual exhibition in 2023, after the Americans took the first two meetings from Liga MX in 2021 and 2022. The Mexican stars came back with a vengeance when the series restarted in 2024, taking a 4-1 victory in Columbus, Ohio. Order was restored last year in Austin, Texas when the MLS All-Stars won 3-1.

The MLS side will be without Inter Miami stars Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul after Argentina lost to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final on July 19. Players who were voted into the MLS side include LAFC's Son Heung-Min and Hany Mukhtar and goalkeeper Brian Schwake from Nashville SC. The roster also features USMNT players like goalkeeper Matt Freese, defenders Tim Ream and Max Arfsten and midfielder Sebastian Berhalter. Of the 29 players on the MLS roster, 11 played in the 2026 World Cup.

With Messi out, the MLS side's top threat is Petar Musa, as the FC Dallas star shares the league lead in goals with 13, and he also scored one for Croatia at this summer's World Cup. Co-leader Hugo Cuypers will not play Wednesday after Chicago's signing of superstar striker to Robert Lewandowski led to the Fire striker signing to join Liga MX side Monterrey.

Cincinnati's Evander and Nashville's Sam Surridge both have scored 10 goals, with the latter doing it in just 11 matches. Surridge had a goal in last year's 3-1 MLS victory in Austin. Real Salt Lake's Zavier Gozo, a 19-year-old USMNT prospect, has six goals and five assists in 16 starts in his second season with RSL.

Son, who represented Korea Republic at the World Cup this month for a third time, shares the MLS lead with nine assists this season and has scored three goals. Anders Dreyer of San Diego also has nine assists, while Evander also has set up eight goals. Longtime Germany star Thomas Muller also will be among the most famous faces on the pitch.

Liga MX's 24-man side will be led by Toluca manager Antonio Mohamed and initially included six Chivas de Guadalajara players, but only two will play. Those set to miss out include former MLS players Brian Gutierrez of Chivas and Brian Rodriguez of Club América. Tijuana teenager Gilberto Mora also was named to the initial team but won't play.

The Liga MX All-Star roster features Cruz Azul captain Erik Lira and Toluca defender Jesus Gallardo, who are among four players who featured in Mexico's World Cup quarterfinal run. Santos Laguna goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo and Club America defender Israel Reyes also were on El Tri's World Cup roster.

Pachuca's Salomon Rondon has scored three goals in the first two matches of Liga MX's Apertura. He is the captain and all-time leading scorer for the Venezuela national team. Rondon had just five goals last year but had 25 over his first two seasons with Los Tuzos. Tigres star Juan Brunetta won MVP honors when Liga MX demolished MLS 4-1 in the 2024 matchup. The 29-year-old has 32 goals and 16 assists over the past three seasons with the Nuevo Leon club.

While the MLS will be missing some key pieces, the Mexican side also has its share of absences after a long summer and with the Apertura just getting started. The Americans should be more settled with their season halfway over. They also should have a big home-field advantage in Charlotte, and they haven't had a lot of trouble with the Liga MX stars previously. The MLS All-Stars should extend their success with a victory.

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2026 MLS All-Star Game odds

In addition to picking the winner of the match, bettors have other options for wagering on the 2026 MLS All-Star Game. Here are some of the options available at bet365, one of the best betting sites:

Money line MLS +120, Draw +290, Liga MX +162 Draw No Bet MLS -150, Liga MX +110 Double chance MLS/Tie -225, Liga MX/Tie -163,MLS/Liga MX -400 Both teams to score Yes -600, No +350 MLS win/BTTS Yes +175, No +800 Liga MX win/BTTS Yes -600, No +1000 Draw/BTTS Yes -600, No +3300 Over/Under 2.5 Goals Over -700, Under +400 Over/Under 3.5 Goals Over +225, Under +200 Over/Under 4.5 Goals Over +300, Under +120

Anytime goalscorers

Sam Surridge, MLS -125

Armando Gonzalez, Liga MX -130

Petar Musa, MLS -105

Evander, MLS +110

Son Heung-Min, MLS +110

Julian Hall, MLS +110

Robert Morales , Liga MX +110

, Liga MX +110 Hany Mukhtar, MLS +120

Juan Brunetta, Liga MX +120

Kevin Castaneda , Liga MX +130

, Liga MX +130 Thomas Muller, MLS +130

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2026 MLS All-Star Game rosters

MLS All-Stars Liga MX All-Stars GK Maxime Crépeau, Orlando City GK Carlos Acevedo, Santos GK Matt Freese, NYC FC GK Carlos Moreno, Pachuca GK Brian Schwake, Nashville D Omar Campos, Cruz Azul D Max Arfsten, Columbus D Willer Ditta, Cruz Azul D Lucas Herrington, Colorado D Jesús Gallardo, Toluca FC D Richie Laryea, Toronto D Jesús Garza, Tigres UANL D Anthony Markanich, Minnesota D Bruno Méndez, Toluca FC D Steven Moreira, Columbus D Federico Pereira, Toluca FC D Daniel Munie, San Jose D Luis Gabriel Rey, Chivas D Andy Najar, Nashville D Israel Reyes, Club América D Jackson Ragen, Seattle D Nathan Silva, Pumas UNAM D Tim Ream, Charlotte MF Juan Brunetta, Tigres MF Sebastian Berhalter, Vancouver MF Iker Fimbres, Monterrey MF Pep Biel, Charlotte MF Fernando Gorriarán, Tigres MF Yannick Bright, Miami MF Erik Lira, Cruz Azul MF Andres Cubas, Vancouver MF Elías Montiel, Pachuca MF Evander, FC Cincinnati MF José Paradela, Cruz Azul MF Carles Gil, New England MF Carlos Rodríguez, Cruz Azul MF Zavier Gozo, Salt Lake MF Franco Romero, Toluca MF Hany Mukhtar, Nashville MF Javier Ruiz, Necaxa MF Thomas Muller, Vancouver F Kevin Castañeda, Chivas MF Ashley Westwood, Charlotte F Alexei Domínguez, Pachuca F Anders Dreyer, San Diego F Salomón Rondón, Pachuca F Guilherme, Houston F Robert Morales, Pumas F Julian Hall, RB New York

F Son Heung-Min, LAFC

F Petar Musa, Dallas

F Sam Surridge, Nashville

F Philip Zinckernagel, Chicago

