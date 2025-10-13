A Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 6 means no shortage of anytime touchdown scorer options for NFL prop bettors. Falcons vs. Bills will start the action at 7:15 p.m. ET, and then Commanders vs. Bears kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Bills running back James Cook and Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze both have scored five touchdowns on the season already, and they're also among our top Week 6 MNF anytime TD scorer bets. We're also throwing in a longshot play for this Monday Night Football doubleheader.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 41-21 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Now, it has revealed its top anytime touchdown picks for Bills vs. Falcons and Bears vs. Commanders.

Best Week 6 Monday Night Football anytime TD prop picks:



James Cook, Bills (-140)

Rome Odunze, Bears (+175)

Kyle Pitts, Falcons (+370)

James Cook, Bills (-140, DraftKings)

Cook entered the league in the shadow of his older brother (four-time NFL Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook) and spent his rookie season as a backup. However, from the moment he entered the starting lineup, he's looked like one of the best backs in the league. Now he's coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances of his own and has scored 23 total touchdowns in his last 21 games. These odds imply a 58.3% chance of scoring, but the model predicts that Cook scores 0.85 touchdowns on average.

Rome Odunze, Bears (+175, bet365)

The No. 9 overall pick in last year's draft didn't get as many targets as he might have liked playing behind D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen in an offense that often struggled to move the ball through the air. However, Odunze is thriving in Ben Johnson's system and is building an incredible rapport with Caleb Williams in a potential breakout season for both players. He's caught 20 passes for 296 yards and five touchdowns over Chicago's first four games, and now he'll match up with a Commanders pass defense that ranks 23rd in the NFL. The model predicts Odunze scores 0.61 touchdowns on average, while his odds imply he only has a 36.4% chance of scoring.

Kyle Pitts, Falcons (+370, DraftKings)

Pitts is in the midst of his most productive season since a rookie year that saw him reach 1,000 yards and make the Pro Bowl. He's been targeted 24 times in four games and has 20 catches for 205 yards. He also caught his first touchdown pass of the season last week, and the level of involvement he's seen this season bodes well for him getting more scoring opportunities as the offense continues to gel. The model predicts he scores 0.26 touchdowns on average, while these odds imply a 21.3% chance of winning.

