Week 7 will end with the final Monday Night Football doubleheader of the season, and that means that you'll get another chance to double-dip on NFL anytime touchdown scorer picks. Lions vs. Buccaneers kicks off at 7 p.m. ET, and then Seahawks vs. Texans begins at 10 p.m. ET, giving anytime TD scorer bettors access to stars like Jahmyr Gibbs, Mike Evans, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Nico Collins. Bucs running back Rachaad White is expected to fill in for Bucky Irving (shoulder), and he's scored three times while starting in the last two games. White is listed as high as -105 in the NFL anytime TD scorer odds, and he is one of our top MNF anytime touchdown scorer predictions for Week 7. White's over/under for total rushing attempts is 14.5, the highest of any player in Bucs vs. Lions.

Targeting NFL player props is one way to approach NFL odds at online sports betting sites for Monday Night Football in Week 7. With NFL props available for almost every player in Buccaneers vs. Lions and Texans vs. Seahawks at top online sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your NFL picks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest BetMGM bonus code, where new users can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 42-25 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Now, it has revealed its top anytime touchdown picks for Buccaneers vs. Lions and Seahawks vs. Texans.

Best Week 7 Monday Night Football anytime TD prop picks:



Rachaad White, Buccaneers (-105, bet365)

White was the No. 1 running back in Tampa Bay and was still an incredibly serviceable runner before he was surpassed by Irving during an incredible rookie season last year. However, he's stepped back into a high-volume role with Irving out these past two weeks and proven that he can still produce. He's played a minimum of 77% of the snaps in the last two games and has been plied with 38 touches for 157 scrimmage yards and three scores. The model predicts he scores 0.84 touchdowns on average, while his odds imply a 51.2% chance to score. Use the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 to receive $200 in bonus bets after your first $5+ wager or a $1,000 first bet safety net:

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (-115, FanDuel)

After scoring six times in a three-week stretch in September, St. Brown hasn't reached the end zone in his last two games. However, the target volume is still there, as he's been targeted 19 times in the last two games. So far this season, he's been targeted seven times inside the 10-yard line and has six catches with five touchdowns. Tampa Bay ranks 21st in the NFL in pass defense, so he'll be a focal point again in Week 7. The model predicts that St. Brown scores 0.80 touchdowns on average while his odds imply a 53.5% chance to score. Use the latest FanDuel promo code to receive $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins.

AJ Barner, Seahawks (+400, DraftKings)

A fourth-round pick out of Michigan in the 2024 NFL Draft, Barner put up modest numbers as a rookie with 30 catches for 245 yards and four touchdowns while playing in all 17 games. However, he's clearly earned the trust of the Seattle coaching staff and new quarterback Sam Darnold in his second season, as he's already caught 17 passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns in his first six games. His 29.4% red-zone target share ranks fourth among NFL tight ends. The model predicts that he scores 0.31 touchdowns on average, while these odds imply a 20% chance to score.

Want more Monday Night Football picks?

You've seen the model's NFL anytime touchdown prop picks for several players in Lions vs. Buccaneers and Seahawks vs. Texans. Now, get NFL projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Need more from SportsLine? See today's best NFL picks from SportsLine's R.J. White, who is on a 65-45 roll (+2141) on his last 110 NFL picks.